Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Chef Phil Choy, an alumnus of the renowned Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts, kickstarted his culinary journey with an internship at the esteemed Hyatt Regency Newport. His passion for the culinary arts led him to the bustling culinary scene of New York City, where he honed his skills in the Michelin-starred kitchen of Dovetail under the expert tutelage of Chef John Fraser. Phil's culinary prowess continued to flourish as he rose to the position of sous chef at Boulud Sud, a culinary gem nestled in Lincoln Square and helmed by the legendary Chef Daniel Boulud.

The mission of Sagaponack is "approachable quality," a perfect fit for Chef Phil. His Asian Mediterranean seafood menu, inspired by his culinary journey and heritage, brings a unique and accessible seafood experience to our guests.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Phil Choy about his background and Sagaponack in the Flatiron for our “Chef Spotlight.”

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My grandmother's culinary skills were a unifying force in our family, inspiring my own interest in cooking. Hailing from Korea, she was not only a skilled cook but also a dedicated farmer who cultivated her own produce in her backyard. I fondly recall tasting the fresh ingredients she nurtured with care. Additionally, she crafted her own daenjang, gochujang, and chungook jang—essential Korean fermented pastes that form the heart of many Korean dishes.



Who were some of your career mentors?



My mother is both a mentor and a hero in my life. She exemplified unwavering dedication as a nurse, often working overtime, yet she always managed to provide our family with nourishing meals. Her ability to whip up delicious dishes in no time astounded me. It wasn't until later in my career that I realized many of the culinary techniques I had learned in culinary school were rooted in the same principles my mother had been using all along.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My culinary journey was shaped by Korean, Japanese, Filipino, and Mediterranean cuisines. Korean food from my upbringing, Japanese cuisine from sushi restaurants, Filipino flavors from my girlfriend's father, a Filipino chef, and Mediterranean skills refined during most of my career at Boulud Sud have all influenced my cooking. I enjoy blending these diverse experiences to create unique dishes for our restaurant.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?



As a chef, my most distinctive quality is my open-mindedness. I don't limit myself to just a few cuisines or techniques, which keeps the job perpetually exciting. I embrace learning as a constant, ensuring that every day in the kitchen remains fresh and never mundane.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

I have a deep affinity for a couple of dishes, Jajang Myun and JJambbong, which are traditional Chinese-Korean delights. Jajang Myun features a rich brown sauce and an array of assorted ingredients, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. JJambbong, on the other hand, is a spicy seafood soup that is typically found in restaurants serving Jajang Myun. Both these dishes are constant cravings for me.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.



Our restaurant is a fusion of Asian and Mediterranean cuisines, offering a diverse menu inspired by my personal experiences and cultural roots. Each dish is uniquely crafted, promising a distinctive culinary journey. Our fundamental mission is to provide approachable quality, ensuring that every diner enjoys high-quality dishes at a reasonable price.

Sagaponack is located at 4 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010. For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit https://www.saganewyork.com/ or call (212) 229-2226.

Photo Credit: Michael Corcoran of Bizi Media Co.