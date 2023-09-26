Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Photo 1 CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day Photo 2 KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo 3 CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking Dist Photo 4 Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef, Phil Choy of SAGAPONACK in the Flatiron

Chef Phil Choy, an alumnus of the renowned Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts, kickstarted his culinary journey with an internship at the esteemed Hyatt Regency Newport. His passion for the culinary arts led him to the bustling culinary scene of New York City, where he honed his skills in the Michelin-starred kitchen of Dovetail under the expert tutelage of Chef John Fraser. Phil's culinary prowess continued to flourish as he rose to the position of sous chef at Boulud Sud, a culinary gem nestled in Lincoln Square and helmed by the legendary Chef Daniel Boulud.

The mission of Sagaponack is "approachable quality," a perfect fit for Chef Phil. His Asian Mediterranean seafood menu, inspired by his culinary journey and heritage, brings a unique and accessible seafood experience to our guests.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Phil Choy about his background and Sagaponack in the Flatiron for our “Chef Spotlight.”

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My grandmother's culinary skills were a unifying force in our family, inspiring my own interest in cooking. Hailing from Korea, she was not only a skilled cook but also a dedicated farmer who cultivated her own produce in her backyard. I fondly recall tasting the fresh ingredients she nurtured with care. Additionally, she crafted her own daenjang, gochujang, and chungook jang—essential Korean fermented pastes that form the heart of many Korean dishes.
 

Who were some of your career mentors? 

My mother is both a mentor and a hero in my life. She exemplified unwavering dedication as a nurse, often working overtime, yet she always managed to provide our family with nourishing meals. Her ability to whip up delicious dishes in no time astounded me. It wasn't until later in my career that I realized many of the culinary techniques I had learned in culinary school were rooted in the same principles my mother had been using all along.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My culinary journey was shaped by Korean, Japanese, Filipino, and Mediterranean cuisines. Korean food from my upbringing, Japanese cuisine from sushi restaurants, Filipino flavors from my girlfriend's father, a Filipino chef, and Mediterranean skills refined during most of my career at Boulud Sud have all influenced my cooking. I enjoy blending these diverse experiences to create unique dishes for our restaurant.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef? 

As a chef, my most distinctive quality is my open-mindedness. I don't limit myself to just a few cuisines or techniques, which keeps the job perpetually exciting. I embrace learning as a constant, ensuring that every day in the kitchen remains fresh and never mundane.

What is your favorite meal or meals?  

I have a deep affinity for a couple of dishes, Jajang Myun and JJambbong, which are traditional Chinese-Korean delights. Jajang Myun features a rich brown sauce and an array of assorted ingredients, creating a harmonious blend of flavors. JJambbong, on the other hand, is a spicy seafood soup that is typically found in restaurants serving Jajang Myun. Both these dishes are constant cravings for me.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Our restaurant is a fusion of Asian and Mediterranean cuisines, offering a diverse menu inspired by my personal experiences and cultural roots. Each dish is uniquely crafted, promising a distinctive culinary journey. Our fundamental mission is to provide approachable quality, ensuring that every diner enjoys high-quality dishes at a reasonable price.

Sagaponack is located at 4 W 22nd St, New York, NY 10010.  For hours of operation, menus, and more information, please visit  https://www.saganewyork.com/  or call (212) 229-2226.

Photo Credit: Michael Corcoran of Bizi Media Co.



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall Photo
LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall

Levain Bakery is bringing back its limited-time only Fall Chocolate Chunk Cookie!

2
Celebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top Products Photo
Celebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top Products

National Coffee Day is just around the corner on Sunday, October 1st.  We have some gifts and supplies for the coffee lover to put on your radar.

3
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need Photo
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need

City Harvest’s signature tasting event, 'City Harvest Presents BID 2023: Drive-In,' will take place on Wednesday, October 18 at The Glasshouse in Manhattan.

4
ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations Photo
ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations

Did you know that potluck meals are a fan-favorite in Italy, just like in the United States. So why not combine the two and serve Italian wines at the next group gathering this fall? 

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

LEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for FallLEVAIN BAKERY Brings Back Chocolate Chunk Cookie for Fall
Celebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top ProductsCelebrate NATIONAL COFFEE DAY on 10/1 with Top Products
CITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in NeedCITY HARVEST PRESENTS BID 2023: DRIVE-IN EVENT To Benefit New Yorkers in Need
Review: Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at STNJ is an Exceptional Theatrical ExperienceReview: Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at STNJ is an Exceptional Theatrical Experience

Videos

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You