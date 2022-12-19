Chef Spotlight: Chef/Owner Eric McCree of Filé Gumbo Bar

Chef Eric McCree brings a taste of the South to Tribeca, taking diners on a culinary journey, where they can experience the subtleties of Cajun and Creole food, with gumbo as the signature dish. At Filé, he has harnessed a unique style of serving this beloved Southern dish, with eight steam kettles at the bar, where guests can have their gumbo made to order while watching the process. Filé is McCree's homage to the South, and above all, a tribute to his late grandfather, Aubrey "Tiny" Gaines.

Chef McCree grew up in Idaho surrounded by great food at his grandfather's dinner table, where knowledge, passion, wisdom, and cooking were passed down from one generation to another. As a child, Eric didn't know these moments would lead him on an epicurean journey, culminating in Filé and the restaurant's signature dish: Tiny's Gumbo™,-named for his larger-than-life grandfather, who was influential in shaping McCree's love of cooking and Southern food in particular.

As a former audio engineer, Eric traveled the world extensively with various stage productions (Madonna and Beauty and the Beast, to name a few). During his travels, he immersed himself in the food and culture of each city, and spent close to a year exploring authentic regional cuisines across the American South.

While in New Orleans, Eric became enthralled with the food he sampled, but it was not until he reached Lafayette-the heart of "Cajun Country"-that he experienced the familial celebratory soul of Louisiana cooking. Here, family recipes had been handed down for centuries. Every dish was prepared by hands groomed for generations. Dishes were made from scratch with fresh seasonal ingredients, and pots simmered slowly all day in preparation for family gatherings and parties.

The food he observed was not quick and easy cooking - It was bold food with cultural significance and time-honored techniques that reflected one of America's most diverse cultures in both ritual and taste.

In 2014 at the end of his run with the touring company, Eric landed in New York City and began working on Broadway productions. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he moved to upstate New York, where he started a private chef and catering business. The success and overall experience reinvigorated his love for food, and, in May, 2022, he returned to New York City to open Filé Gumbo Bar in Tribeca.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Eric McCree about his background and Filé for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I started cooking very early on as a child with my mom, mainly helping her with making lavish breakfasts on weekends. I also became obsessed with The Food Network. My favorite shows were Essence of Emeril, Emeril Live and Tyler's Ultimate. That's how I learned fundamental cooking techniques.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My grandfather, Aubrey "Tiny" Gaines, was my life mentor and influenced my appreciation for great food. He exposed me as a young child to international cuisine. He loved to BBQ and smoke meats. I've spent a lot of time with him around a hot grill. His love of Southern cooking in particular was what sparked my passion in that cuisine, and why I chose to focus on it when I opened Filé.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I have been very fortunate to have traveled the world in my former career, including almost a year in Louisiana and Cajun country. My approach to Cajun Creole food has international influences. For example, I incorporate the use of gremolata (an Italian sauce or garnish) as a garnish on all of our gumbos at Filé.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

The Filé Gumbo Bar foundational concept is to make everything to order. It's a hard thing to execute when most items are slow cooking stews that normally require about 4-5 hours of cooking time. But we've created a fortified roux base that is the foundation of most of our kettle dishes. It gives the gumbo that all-day simmer flavor, while allowing us to prepare the dishes in just five to six minutes.

What is your favorite meal?

Grilled pork chops and stewed cabbage with cornbread. My mom would make it for me and it just reminds me of home.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

At Filé Gumbo Bar, guests can embark on an educational feast of the subtleties of Cajun Creole cuisine. We have eight steam kettles right at the bar, so guests can get a chef's table experience and watch as their gumbo is prepared. Our andouille sausage, boudin, and chaurice are flown in weekly from Louisiana. We're introducing a fun New Orleans-style brunch in January, complete with a second line jazz band to complement the fantastic food and drinks, and we're going to be celebrating Mardi Gras with our weekly "Fat Tuesdays" starting in February.

Filé Gumbo Bar is located at 275 Church Street, New York, NY 10013. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://www.filenyc.com/ or call 646.851.0810 and follow on social media @filegumbobar.

Phot Credit: Courtesy of Filé Gumbo Bar and Eric McCree