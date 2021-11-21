Cheers to the Season with BOSTON BEER COMPANY

Boston Beer Company is all in to help you celebrate the holiday season and we have the details.

Gifts that Give Back: TrulYou Can Insulator

'Tis the season of celebrations and gatherings, and the normalization of in-person pronoun introductions is something everyone could use help with after nearly two years of virtual interactions. Enter: TrulYou, a customizable can insulator that allows drinkers to write in and display their pronouns right on their Truly can. It was designed by Queer, non-binary artist Stephanie Medeiros and 100% of proceeds go to Truly's longtime partner GLAAD. You can purchase the TrulYou Can Insulator for $20 here.

For Spirited Celebrations: Angry Orchard Fall Haul Pack

Fan-favorite Angry Orchard Cinnful Apple Cider is BACK, bringing a spicy-sweet kick to the holiday season. Cinnful combines two festive favorites - traditional juicy apple and bold cinnamon notes, and comes in Angry Orchard's newest Fall Haul Pack! Each Fall Haul Pack includes Cinnful, Crisp Apple, Peach Mango, and Strawberry ciders, offering a variety of flavors for everyone at the holiday table, and available nationwide through the end of the year.

Truly Holiday Party Pack

Perfect for any holiday party or hostess gift, Truly's Holiday Party Pack is available nationally for a limited time and features four brand new, cocktail-inspired flavors - Cran Orange Sparkler, Pomegranate Ginger Fizz, Holiday Sangria Style and Spiked Apple Spice. Find out where you can purchase the Truly Holiday Party Pack here.

Pace Yourself During the Holidays

As the holiday season quickly approaches, we're all looking to pace ourselves during the festivities but not looking to compromise taste while doing so. Knowing drinkers were looking for no- and low-alcohol alternatives, Samuel Adams spent two-years crafting their most innovative, delicious beer - Just The Haze - that always hits the spot, without the buzz. The full-bodied non-alcoholic IPA packs an upfront citrus aroma with hints of grapefruit, tangerine and lime, complemented by tropical stone fruit notes.

Samuel Adams and Compartes Collaborate for The Utopias Bar

Samuel Adams and Compartes are partnering in the name of spirited celebrations with the release of a luxurious handmade chocolate bar- The Utopias Bar-a holiday chocolate treat inspired by the flavors of the 2021 Samuel Adams Utopias® limited release. This chocolate bar is perfect for any upcoming gift guides as an elevated stocking stuffer or paired with a bottle of Utopias for the most spirited beer gift this season. The Utopias Bar will be available starting on November 15 on the Compartes website for a fleeting moment: compartes.com/products/utopias-chocolate-bar.

For Spicy Moments: Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen Holiday Hot Sauce Pack

The holiday season may be filled with sweets, but there's always someone who craves a little extra spice. Angry Orchard is bringing back its limited-edition hot sauces, created with the culinary experts at Bushwick Kitchen, in a festive package available just in time for the holiday season! The novelty pack includes three cider-inspired hot sauces - Peach Mango Habañero, Strawberry Jalapeño, and Crisp Apple Jalapeño - that pair perfectly with grilled shrimp, pork tacos, and of course, chicken wings. The $34.99 festive trio is available for pre-order on Bushwick Kitchen, so you can spice up your holiday gatherings all season long!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Boston Beer Company