CUTWATER SPIRITS Announces Orange Vodka Smash RTD Cocktail

Just in time for the Labor Day weekend! Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. recently introduced the Orange Vodka Smash, a mid-Atlantic classic made with Cutwater's award-winning Vodka and house-made orange soda.

The Orange Vodka Smash is an east coast staple. Cutwater's version is a caramel-hued, crisp and refreshing cocktail that is ready to be enjoyed on the beach or in the backyard. It joins the other ready-to-drink cocktails that include Strawberry Margarita, Vodka Mule, Tiki Rum Mai Tai, Long Island Iced Tea, Rum and Ginger, their Vodka Sodas and more.

Cutwater's Orange Vodka Smash (7% ABV) is now available now in NY, NJ, CT, PA, MD, DE, DC, VA.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits, the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S., is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of over 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a world-class tasting room and restaurant. To date, Cutwater has earned over 1,500 awards across its portfolio of products and is distributed in 48 states. Learn more at www.CutwaterSpirits.com or follow @cutwatersprits on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cutwater Spirits