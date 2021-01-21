COCKTAIL RECIPES for Winter Warm-Up

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Start mixing and cozy up! We are recommending four warming cocktails for this chilly winter season. Whether you're looking for something special to pair with a meal, an after dinner drink or a satisfying sip when relaxing at home, we have you covered with recipes from Grace O' Malley, Disaronno, Diplomatico, and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin. Visit the producers web sites to learn more about each of these fine spirits. We have also included purchase in the recipes for your convenience. Cheers!

Hardtack

Ingredients:

-2 oz Grace O'Malley Blended Irish Whiskey

-.5 oz Homemade spiced red wine syrup - Directions for the syrup: Take 1-750 ml bottle of red wine and 2 tbsp black peppercorns and reduce over low heat to half. Add an 8 oz cup of sugar, stir until dissolved. Strain and store in the fridge for up to 5 days.

-4 dashes of Fee Brothers black walnut bitters

-Peppercorn garnish

Method: Stir all ingredients for 20 seconds and then strain into a rocks glass with one large format ice cube. Garnish with black peppercorns.

Velvet White Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

-.5 oz Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur

-.5 oz Vodka

-Chocolate Flakes or Coffee Beans

Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice. Garnish with chocolate flakes or coffee beans.

The Rudolph

Ingredients:

-1.7 oz Diplomatico Mantuano

-0.3 oz Cranberry juice

-0.3 oz Orgeat syrup

Method: Step 1: In a shaker, put all the ingredients without ice. Shake vigorously a first time for 6 to 8 seconds. Add ice and shake again. Step 2: Filter and pour into a whiskey glass.

For a garnish, add a fresh cranberry and two rosemary branches to the glass.

The Curious Jackalope

Ingredients:

-2 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-.75 oz fresh lime juice

-.75 oz fresh grapefruit juice

-.25 oz sugar syrup

Method: Method: Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh mint and a generous grapefruit wedge.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers