CELEBRATE NATIONAL WINE DAY in NYC on 5/25

National Wine Day is Saturday, May 25th. We've rounded up a variety of standout restaurants that have wine programs for you to enjoy.

Jungsik in Tribeca

Jungsik, the New Korean restaurant in Tribeca, has more than 1,100 different wines on their list. The list is specialized to complement the chef's modern Korean menu, featuring labels from France,Germany, USA, Italy and Spain as well as Greece, Chile and Australia to name a few. They have curated a list of spectacular producers such as Chateau d'Yquem, Marcassin, Bonneau du Martray, Armand Rousseau, Ponsot, Georges Roumier, Dal Forno Romano, Biondi-Santi, Chateau Margaux, Mouton Rothschild, Chateau Haut-Brion and Vega Sicilia, among many others.

Guests can grab a glass at the bar and enjoy dishes from the a la carte menu with options such as their signature menu favorite Spanish Octopus or the tuna kimbap, a crunchy seaweed wrap stuffed with truffled rice, bluefin tuna belly and a house made kimchi. They also offer two tasting menus, a seasonal and signature, with optional wine pairings. For more information, visit: http://jungsik.com/.

HandCraft Kitchen &ctails

Conveniently located in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan, Handcraft is offering $6 glasses of wine during Saturday Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Stop by to celebrate National Wine Day and pair your wine with some of their delicious, signature menu items. For more information, visit: https://handcraftnyc.com/.

LEYLA on the Upper West Side

LEYLA, the recently opened Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant on the Upper West Side, boasts a curated, diverse selection of wines split into two categories: Turkish wines to showcase the expanding wine scene in Turkey and wines that are organic, biodynamic, sustainable, Pet-Nat and vegan from around the globe.

The Turkish wines are curated from strong producers including Corvus, Urla and Büyülüba. The selection of non-Turkish wines, focusing more on the methodology, spotlights producers including Strekov, La Rasin et l'Ange, Kamara and many more.

Guests can pair their wine with Turkish bites including Lahmacun (pide with minced meat, sumac, onion, parsley, tomato), Branzino Crudo (pickled sea fennel, gremolata) and Erishte (hand cut Turkish pasta, cubed lamb, sumac, cumin, brown butter yogurt sauce). For more information, visit: https://www.leylanyc.com/.

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar in Astoria

The restaurant offers a global wine list that features 38 bottles of wine (30 which are priced at $40 each), and 21 by-the-glass choices - including organic wines. Enjoy a glass or share a bottle with friends while seated in one of the cozy booths, at the communal table, or on the sidewalk patio. For more information, visit: http://www.diwineonline.com/.

Wolfgang's Steakhouse

The Steakhouse offers more than 200 bottles of wine to choose from with 16 wines by the glass. It is the perfect place to pull up a seat at the bar and enjoy a red or white wine to go with the restaurant's signature porterhouse. Wolfgang's has five New York City locations, making it a convenient destination for oenophiles. For more information, visit: http://wolfgangssteakhouse.net/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





