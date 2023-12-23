CASINO ROYALE Event at 1776 in Morristown benefits Sanaa's Stars

Kickoff the New Year right by glamming it up and giving back. Ladies and gents, don your finest gowns and tuxes for a fun-filled, black-tie Casino Royale event hosted by 1776 CONNECTS on Friday January 5 from 7-9 p.m.

The event includes Charitable Casino Gambling benefiting Sanaa's Stars, a charity dedicated to helping children impacted by sexual abuse. In addition to charitable gambling ticket holders will enjoy delectable Top Chef Passed Cuisine, Premium Bar sponsored by D'USSE' VSOP COGNAC & Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades Champagne), Luxury Live Auction Items, DJ & Live Music by Sound Entertainment!

Tickets are $250 pp plus tax and gratuity. Only a limited number of tickets will be sold and are sure to sell out fast. To purchase go online https://1776connects.com/event/1-5-24-casino-royale-for-sanaas-stars/

Founder of Sanaa's Stars, Sanaa Saleh, mom of seven, Morristown resident, philanthropist and her husband Coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets will be in attendance

Sue Vorcheimer, marketing and pr director for 1776, says, “Everyone one will be a winner tonight!”

Sanaa's Stars is a compassionate charitable organization committed to healing children who have suffered from the trauma of sexual child abuse. Their team of experienced and trained professionals provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to heal through various therapeutic approaches. Their organization makes comfort packages for children healing from abuse through funds raised with the help of our donors. They also provide education and support to caregivers and community members to prevent sexual child abuse and promote healing. The not-for-profit organization was founded in 2019 by Saleh, who is also a victim of sexual abuse.

According to the charity, child abuse is a prevalent issue with alarming statistics than people realize. Every ten seconds, a report of child abuse is made, which highlights the prevalence of this heinous crime. Learn more about Sanaa’s Stars by visiting their website. https://www.sanaasstars.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sanaa Saleh and Robert Saleh