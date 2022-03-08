CARMINE'S Celebrates National Meatball Day 3/9 with Food Bank Benefit

Enjoy your favorite meatballs - and do good! On Wednesday, March 9 in celebration of National Meatball Day legendary Italian family-style restaurant Carmine's will be donating proceeds from the sale of all meatball orders (in-restaurant and to-go orders) to benefit the Food Bank For New York City.



A classic comfort dish, there is nothing more satisfying than a plate of meatballs. Especially Carmine's meatballs. One of their most popular dishes, they are perfectly seasoned with Italian spices, Romano cheese, and plenty of garlic and slowly simmered in marinara sauce. They are available in orders of six or over a heaping portion of freshly prepared pasta to share, as well as in a mouth-watering loaded meatball hero sandwich.



Known for their family-style dishes, Carmine's is all about friends and family coming together to enjoy great food. That's why they are donating proceeds from the sale of all meatball orders on March 9 to Food Bank For New York City this year. The city's largest hunger-relief organization, Food Bank works to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources.



To support, guests can dine-in or order out on March 9 at Carmine's Times Square (200 West 44th Street, 212-221-3800) or Carmine's Upper West Side (2450 Broadway, 212-362-2200). Reservations and orders can be placed online at carminesnyc.com.

