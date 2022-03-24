CANTINE ERMES Wine Selections and Pairings for Easter Celebrations

Wine holds a special place in Easter celebrations. Whether it is for symbolic reasons or for food-pairing choices, wine is definitely an integral part of holiday meals.

We want to recommend four wines from Cantine Ermes, at accessible price points, that pair beautifully with delectable Easter foods and dishes. Raise a glass and say cheers to a happy holiday season, delightful wines, and good food.

Nero d'Avola & Lamb

Choose a Quattro Quarti, Nero d'Avola Appassimento ($18) a 100% Sicilian, juicy Nero d'Avola from Cantine Ermes. This wine, displaying drunken-cherry taste, plum and hints of cocoa, goes through a natural process of dehydration (appassimento is the Italian word for drying), that develops and boosts the concentration of fruity aromas. NdA Appassimento works well with lamb because fruitier wines do not usually cover the meat's flavor.

Nerello Mascalese & Ham

We suggest a Nerello Mascalese by Cantine Ermes ($13), an elegant and balanced garnet red wine, which features hints of wild berries and spicy notes within an elegant and harmonious structure. Because of its flavor that combines fresh fruit taste and elegance, Nerello can tame the richness and smoky flavor of the ham.

Pinot Noir & Potatoes

Try any potato dish with Pinot Noir by Cantine Ermes ( $12), a rich and clean wine featuring hints of currant, raspberry and other fresh red fruits. The ample structure and the fragrancy of this wine will match, while jazzing it up, the savory full taste of potatoes.

Moscato & chocolate-flavored, bundt, loaf, and layered cakes

Try Cantine Ermes' dry Moscato ($12), made with organic grapes. It is bubbly, refresher with intriguing notes of peach and apricot. Because of its subtle delicate notes, this moscato, chilled, does not overload match the sweetness of fruity and creamy desserts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com