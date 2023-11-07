CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pa. Presents Celebratory Holiday Dining

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld in this month as we will be letting our readers know all about the amenities of Camelback Resort in the heart of the scenic Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. It’s an ideal trip for all ages and interests!

Camelback Resort’s festive holiday dining and thrilling Pocono Mountain experiences are created for friends and families to enjoy the season and all it has to offer – from exceptional buffet meals in cozy surroundings with amazing scenic backdrops to an exciting 560-acre year-round resort highlighted by award-winning attractions and activities. Locals and destination travelers are invited to savor exceptional celebratory Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve meals at conveniently located Hemispheres, in the lobby of Camelback Lodge. On New Year’s Day 2024, guests will savor an outstanding Champagne Brunch Buffet at popular Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse. For those who truly want to celebrate all the Camelback Resort attractions and amenities, vacations should be planned around the holidays, so guests can be a part of the snow and ski scene, play at Arcadia Arcade, challenge themselves at Camelback Mountain Adventures, frolic at award-winning Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and always admire this winter wonderland.

Here's the Holiday Dining Opportunities at Camelback Resort:

Thanksgiving Buffet at Hemispheres

Thursday, November 23, three seatings at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

This Thanksgiving feast is one family and friends will be thankful to share as they partake at Hemispheres restaurant amid the scenic Poconos. The meal starts with Appetizers of Fresh and Composed Salads, Fresh Fruit with assorted dipping sauces, Charcuterie and Local Cheeses with artisan bread and Roasted Butternut Squash and Chicken Noodle Soup. The Carving Table features Orange Honey Glazed Turkey Breast with gravy and Herb Crusted Prime Rib with horseradish cream sauce. Entrees include a Pasta Station, Hibachi Station, Assorted Chicken Wing Station and a Kids Station. Delicious Enhancements are Spanish Style Pernil with mojito sauce, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Candied Yams with marshmallows, Green Bean Casserole, Bourbon Glazed Salmon and Rice and Pigeon Peas. The Sweet Ending after a wonderful dinner includes Pumpkin Pie, Caramelized Apple Pie and Assorted Petite Seasonal Desserts.

Thanksgiving Buffet is $49.95 per guest (ages 13 and up); $22.95 per child (ages six to 12); and children (ages five and under) are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Christmas Eve Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant

Sunday, December 24, one seating starting at 4 p.m.

Everything and everyone will be merry and bright as they enjoy an elegant, festive mountainscape, chef-inspired buffet dinner at Hemispheres. Guests are offered Salads and Appetizers including Fresh and Composed Salad Bar, Hummus and Roasted Vegetable Display, Fresh Fruit Display with mango cream, Charcuterie and Local Cheese Display andRoasted Tomato Bisque. Carving Tables tempt with Oven Roasted New York Strip Loin with peppercorn demi-glace and Honey Glazed Christmas Ham with grilled pineapple. The delicious Entrees are Eggplant Parmesan with tomato sugo, Pan Seared Seabass Fillet with white wine tomato sauce and Roasted Chicken Breast with thyme demi-glace sauce. Special Enhancements tempt with Roasted Cauliflower, Melted Baby Spinach, Chives Mashed Potatoes, Rosemary Potatoes and Steamed Fine Herb Rice. Especially for the Kids are Mac & Cheese, Chicken Tenders, Assorted Pizzasand Cauliflower Wings with dipping sauces. Yummy holiday Desserts include Raspberry Mousse, Apple Tarte Tatin, Assorted Small Desserts and Petit Fours.

Christmas Eve Buffet is $49.95 per guest (ages 13 and up); $22.95 per child (ages six to 12); and children (ages five and under) are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Christmas Day Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant

Monday, December 25, one seating starting at 4 p.m.

Camelback Resort’s joyous Christmas Day Buffet celebration pleases family and friends with a wide array of delectable choices. Guests enjoy Salads and Appetizers: Assorted Spreads and Dippings, Fresh and Composed Salad Bar, Grilled Vegetable Display, Charcuterie and Local Cheeses, Fresh Fruit Display with mango cream and Smoked Trout and Salmon with assorted condiments. Honey Glazed Christmas Ham with pineapple compote and Oven Roasted Prime Rib Au Jus with horseradish sauce will be served at the Carving Tables. Featured Mains are Shrimp Scampi and Linguini Pasta, House Made Vegetable Lasagna and Grilled Chicken Breast with mushroom cream sauce. Vegetable Enhancements for accompaniment include Mediterranean Mixed Vegetables, Fine Herb Mashed Potatoes, Baked Potato with assorted toppings and Creamy Polenta. For the Kids are Mac & Cheese, Steamed Broccoli, Grilled Chicken Strips, Assorted Flatbreads and Spinach Artichoke Dip. For a very sweet ending to a great Christmas Day, diners can choose Peach and Chocolate Cobbler with vanilla sauce, Assorted Small Desserts and Petit Fours.

Christmas Day Buffet is $49.95 per guest (ages 13 and up); $22.95 per child (ages six to 12); and children (ages five and under) are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

New Year’s Eve Buffet at Hemispheres Restaurant

Sunday December 31; two seatings at 4 and 7 p.m.

Wishing all a happy, happy 2024 from the culinary team at Camelback Mountain’s Hemispheres, revelers can ring in the new year with Salads and Appetizers, including Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, a Seafood Display with selected accompaniments, Burrata Cheese and Heirloom Tomato Display, Fresh and Composed Salad Bar, Charcuterie and Local Cheeses with artisan bread and butter and Fresh Fruit. Then they can celebrate with Fine Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb with mint gelee and cranberry reduction from the Carving Table and also Grilled Tomahawk Steak and Beef Tenderloin served with Bordelaise sauce. There will be Assorted Pastas with sauces and vegetables to create special dishes and Enhancements of Crispy Seared Red Snapper Fillet with saffron fennel and wild rice, Pan Seared Sea Scallops, Grilled Airline Chicken Breast, Roasted Heirloom Carrots, Butter Glazed Asparagus Spears, Caramelized Onion Mashed Potatoes and more. The Kids Selection offers Assorted Pizzas, French Fries, Mac & Cheese, Cheeseburger Sliders, Butter Broccoli, Rice and Chicken Strips. At the Fire & Ice Dessert Station, lavish desserts are Bananas Foster, Crepes Suzette with sherry cognac sauce, Fresh Fruit Tartlets with chocolate-covered strawberries, Triple-Layered Chocolate Cake, Tiramisu and other celebratory treats.

The New Year's Eve Buffet is $59.95 per adult; $25.95 per child (ages six to 12); and children (ages five and under) are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Berrelli’s Restaurant Special Champagne Brunch New Year’s Day 2024

Monday, January 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This special Champagne Brunch at Berrelli’s is a delicious way to start a new year. It includes Appetizers of Smoked Salmon with assorted condiments, Charcuterie and Local Cheese selections, Avocado and Roasted Tomato Toast, Black Mission Fig and Cream Cheese Toast, Local Fruits and Wild Berries, Deviled Eggs, Roasted Beet Salad with Goat Cheese, Yoghurt Parfaits, Assorted Breakfast Pastries and Artisan Breads. Breakfast options are Rustic Breakfast Potatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Turkey and Pork Sausage, Buttermilk Pancakes. Traditional French Toast andEggs Benedict. The Carving Station features Oven Roasted Beef Tenderloin with hollandaise sauce and Honey Roasted Veal Loin with calvados sauce. There’s a Create Your Own Omelet/Egg Station and Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, Pan Seared Scallops in sage butter with prosciutto, Chicken Breast Florentine, Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Wild Mushroom Risotto. The Kids Selection pleases with Creamy Mac & Cheese, Grilled Chicken Strips, Assorted Flatbreads and Spaghetti and Meatballs. Desserts delight with Chef Selected Assorted Desserts and Petit Fours.

New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch is $59.95 per adult; $25.95 per child (ages six to 12); and children (ages five and under) are free; exclusive of tax and gratuity.

For holiday reservations visit: camelbackresort.com/restaurant/hemispheres for Hemispheres.

Visit: camelbackresort.com/restaurant/berrellis-italian-chophouse for Berrelli’s.

Accommodations are available at Camelback Lodge, an eight-story mountain modern-designed hotel with 453 guest suites, featuring many dining choices including ski-in/ski-out restaurants, a fitness center, 20,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting venues and 170,000 square feet of indoor adventure and entertainment space. For reservations and more information, call 1-855-515-1283 or visit www.CamelbackResort.com.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372. For more information, visit www.camelbackresort.com and call (570) 629-1665.

Photo Credit: Hemispheres Restaurant - Courtesy of Camelback Resort