CAMELBACK RESORT Presents Delicious Eats This Winter

CAMELBACK RESORT

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Celebrating its 60th ski season anniversary, Camelback Resort has introduced and enhanced its 19 dining venues – off and on the slopes. From grab-and-go options to fun food trucks to diverse restaurant concepts and fine dining, Camelback has something for all families and friends visiting this winter season.

The resort’s vice president of food and beverage Jameson Cesar and his team are dedicated to bringing exciting culinary experiences to match the excellence of Camelback Resort’s year-round outdoor and indoor recreational adventures. After energetically soaring on the slopes and breathing in the clean mountain air, hungry guests will want to try fare from the many diverse collections of appealing dining spots.

What’s New Menu-wise on the Slopes:

Camelback is the nation’s first ski resort to offer Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at its Big Pocono On The Go eatery. Guests enter using their credit card or Camelback app, pick up their selection and leave without checking out. Among the many selections are Hot Line choices such as Fried Chicken TendersCheeseburgers and Soup of the Day; sandwiches include Tuna on Ciabattathe Bailey vegetarian spinach tortilla, the Cleopatra made with house-smoked turkey breast and smoked bacon on a pretzel bun and The Glen Italian sandwich. There are also salads, breads, desserts and even a family vegetable or fruit platter and much more.

Snow sports enthusiasts can satisfy their hearty appetites at Rakuda Ramen – a new grab and go ramen bar – offering vegetable or beef broth, noodle and vegetable add-ins and thin slices of chicken, beef or shrimp. Cammello’s Grab & Go Lunch Pizza Place is nestled at Camelback Mountain’s base. It’s a cozy space serving up Four Cheese, Margherita, Pepperoni, Buffalo Chicken and BBQ Pulled Chicken pizzas. Chuck’s Spud Shack fits the bill for many hungry families offering lots of fun spud choices: Loaded Chili Fries, Maryland FriesTex-Mex Loaded FriesTruffle Parmesan FriesBirria Fries with shredded pork and pico de gallo and others. Other on-the-mountain choices include Thirsty Camel Bar & Grille featuring local Pocono Mountain area breweries and an inviting pub-style menu and food trucks like Tacos & Beer and Tap Bar, serving up quick bites and refreshing beverages. Rise & Grind Coffee by La Colombe is also a new addition on the mountain.

Off the Slopes:

At Trails End Pub & Grille, ski-in/ski-out scenic mountainside dining is a wonderful experience complete with cozy outdoor firepits and offering a variety of local products including Victory Brewery Beers. To start the day off, for mid-day breaks and afternoon unwinding Café & Bar, Coffee by La Colombe, located right off the main lobby of Camelback Lodge, serves favorite breakfast sandwiches, salads, pastries and wonderful cups of La Colombe slow drip or cold brew coffee.

Scenically located at the base of Camelback Mountain – just a short walk, shuttle ride or with ski-in/ski-out access – Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse offers locals and resort guests indoor dining in its expansive, A-frame rustic wood-beamed dining room with floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows, subtle lighting and wooden furniture or seating on its heated patios with stunning mountain views. The menu features classic Italian pastas including Fettucine AlfredoRigatoni Alla VodkaPesto Shrimp Risotto and Carbonara. This favorite Pocono Mountain retreat is known for its prime dry-aged signature chops and steaks:Cowboy RibeyeBraised Short RibsFilet Mignon served with bordelaise, bearnaise, wild mushroom marsala reduction and other steak sauce enhancements. There are also appetizer shareables, salads, delicious desserts and a kid’s menu.

Camelback Resort is located at 193 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pennsylvania 18372.  Reservations are available to book online at www.camelbackresort.com/poconos-restaurants-bars/ 570.629.1661. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort 



