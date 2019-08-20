Ball Fans Rejoice - PLANTERS Announces Cheez Balls Are Here to Stay

Fans went nuts last year for the limited-time return of their favorite neon orange '90s snack - PLANTERS Cheez Balls. Now, there's even more reason to love this uniquely cheezy treat: PLANTERS Cheez Balls are here to stay.

To celebrate everyone's love for the cheeziest snack around, MR. PEANUT is giving fans one of their favorite parts of Cheez Balls - shakers filled with three cheezy ounces of Cheez Balls Cheez Powder. Cheez Ball lovers can now turn any food into a Cheez Ball with the delicious Cheez Powder they know and love.

Fans who want their own Cheez Balls Cheez Powder can comment or tweet @MRPEANUT with food they'd top with Cheez Powder using #CheezBallContest from Tuesday, August 20 to Sunday, September 1. 350 lucky Cheez Ball fans will score their very own limited-edition shakers of Cheez Powder to bring that beloved taste to any food. It's crunch time, so fans should enter now for the chance to score their own cheezy goodness!

The cheezy fun doesn't stop there - Cheez Ball-loving New Yorkers will have the opportunity to try a never-before-tasted Cheez Powder-filled menu. MR. PEANUT is teaming up with food truck Made from Scratch and collaborating with chef and restaurateur Richard Blais, to incorporate Cheez Powder into the menu - from Mac & Cheez Powder Poppers to Gooey Gouda Grilled Cheez. If fans want another layer of cheez goodness, they'll be able to grind Cheez Balls to top their cheezy food. Cheez fans will have the chance to get their hands on their own can of Cheez Balls and Cheez Ball-inspired menu items, as well as meet MR. PEANUT and see the NUTmobile, on August 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET at Astor Place in New York City.

"After seeing fans' excitement last year when Cheez Balls returned, we knew we had to find a way for Cheez Balls to stay," said Samantha Hess, brand manager for PLANTERS. "To celebrate Cheez Balls being back, we're giving fans more of the iconic flavor they're obsessed with so they can enjoy the cheezy flavor on any food."

After impassioned fans begged for Cheez Balls to return, PLANTERS brought them back for a limited time in 2018 before officially making them a shelf staple. Cheez Balls are available in 2.75-ounce canisters and sold for a suggested retail price of $2.49 in grocery stores nationwide and online.

For more information on Cheez Balls or other PLANTERS products, visit Planters.com and follow MR. PEANUT on Facebook at Facebook.com/MrPeanut or on Twitter at @MrPeanut.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kraft Heinz Company





