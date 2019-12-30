BWW Review: LA PULPERIA-A Latin Restaurant Gem on the UES and in Hell's Kitchen

Whether you're on the east side or west side of Manhattan, plan your next meal at La Pulperia. They have two restaurants that serve Happy Hour, dinner, and weekend brunches. The rustic Latin restaurant has earned its reputation for fine, creative cuisine that you won't find anywhere else.

We had dinner on a Tuesday evening at the Upper East Side location on 2nd Avenue between 84th and 85th Street. When we arrived, their weekday Happy Hour was in full swing with delighted guests enjoying drink and food specials.

La Pulperia's talented Executive Chef and Owner, Carlos Barroz has crafted an appetizing menu that is sure to please. It has items for every taste including vegetarian and gluten-free choices. The Raw Bar selections are a great way to kick off a meal and they also go great with drinks. The appetizer menu is tantalizing with sharing or small plate options. It includes El Gucamole, some of the best guac you'll ever have, creamy and perfectly seasoned. Don't miss the Crispy Calamari or the Tostones with chipotle mayo, Mexican crema, avocado, tomato seaweed relish and pickled jalapeños. The two varieties of Empanadas are a customer favorite with delicious fillings in crispy pockets. The Corn & Cheese Empanadas have Manchego cheese with roasted red peppers, scallions, and cilantro and there are also spicy Beef Empanadas.

When you're ready to indulge in a main course, there are excellent choices with seafood, meat and vegetable dishes. A customer favorite is the savory Moqueca, an authentic Brazilian fish stew with squid, shrimp, mussels, white fish, scallops, soy beans, Spanish chorizo, bacalao, green coconut rice, and achiote oil. The Spanish Octopus is a house specialty prepared with white wine and lemon butter sauce. If you're looking for a main dish on the light side, the Warm Lentil Salad has roasted carrots, beets, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, butternut squash, and orange maple vinaigrette. There are tender beef dishes that include Strip Steak, and for burger lovers, an 8-ounce sirloin burger topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and chimi mayo. Guests will also like the perfectly Grilled Chicken, a half chicken with chimichurri sauce. Be sure to order sides for table shares like their Creamy Spinach, Tostones, and Coconut Rice.

If you're in the mood for dessert, there are scrumptious ones like the Mezcal Chocolate Mousse. There's also a unique choice, Lucuma Ice Cream. This delicious ice cream is made with the subtly sweet Peruvian fruit, Lucuma. If you're dining with a small group, consider the La Pulperia Dessert Platter with three distinctive selections.

You'll be impressed with the beverage program. Mixologist, Roman Cervantes and his team prepare handcrafted cocktails with the finest spirits and local seasonal ingredients. Artisanal cocktails include the El Senor Fashioned with 21 Knob Creek rye, orang bitters, old fashion bitters, French maple syrup and smoking cinnamon. The Verde es Vida is the ideal blend of 16 Pisco 1615, hibiscus reduction, orange nectar, fresh lemon juice and cinnamon sparks. The refreshing, fruity Sangria comes has both red and white varieties. Dining with a group? The YOLO Cocktail serves 6 to 8 persons, or consider YOLO Sangria for 5 persons. There is also a nice selection of wine, beer, and sprits available.

We know our readers will appreciate and enjoy the marvelous Latin cuisine and drink choices at La Pulperia. It is definitely a gem of a restaurant in New York City. In addition to dinner and weekend brunches, the restaurant offers Happy hour six days a week, Sunday through Friday. They are also available for group gatherings and private parties. The Upper East Side location is at 1626 2nd Avenue. The Hell's Kitchen location is at 371 West 46th Street, convenient to the Theatre District. For more information, please visit: http://www.pulperianyc.com/.

Photo Credit: La Pulperia on the Upper East Side - Courtesy of La Pulperia





Related Articles