BWW Review: JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park for a Memorable Meal Experience

We are very pleased to recommend to our readers Jams, the restaurant at 1 Hotel Central Park. Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch or a spot to enjoy drinks, this is the place for you. Jams has a beautiful stylish interior inspired by nature. The location is ideal for people attending a Broadway show, guests of MOMA, midtown shoppers, and those who are visiting Central Park. The venue features seating to suit all size parties and an expansive bar. The restaurant also has a lovely view of 6th Avenue with floor to ceiling windows.

Guests are treated to meals from the kitchen of the acclaimed James Beard Award Winner, Chef Jonathan Waxman. The restaurant serves modern American cuisine using the finest, freshest ingredients. The seasonal menu has been wonderfully designed to guarantee that you will have delightful dishes.

We stopped by early on a Saturday night before attending the theatre. There are plates "For the Table" that will get you started on your culinary adventure. Enjoy sharing charcuterie, artisanal cheese, oysters, spiced nuts or marinated olives. There are starters that shouldn't be missed. The Big Eye Tuna Poke is prepared with avocado, radish, soy, sesame, and scallions. You won't have a better soup. Jams is currently featuring Smoked Carrot-Ginger Soup with chives and olive oil.

For a main, pasta lovers will savor the Pan Fried Potato Gnocchi. The delectable combination of fluffy gnocchi with kale, roasted wild mushrooms, sautéed onion served with whole grain toast couldn't be better. The Jams Chicken is a house favorite. The tender Goffle Road Farms chicken is prepared with salsa verde that gives it just the right flavor. Other tempting mains include Pan Roasted Sea Bass, Grassfed Strip Steak, and Gulf Shrimp Risotto.

You can accent your meal with items "From the Market" that include Roasted Brussels Sprouts with sea salt; Marinated Beet & Market Lettuce Salad with champagne-date vinaigrette, candied walnuts, and Bayley Hazen Blue cheese; Fried Fingerling Potatoes with rosemary and pecorino; and Wilted Greens with garlic and red chili flakes.

The beverage menu has seasonally inspired cocktails that pair beautifully with food choices. The include Greenhouse with Dorothy Parker Gin, cucumber, kale, celery, citrus, bee pollen or the Daytripper with ketel one grapefruit rose, aperol, pamplemousse, fresh lime, and soda. There's also a great selection of red, white, sparkling and rose wine, draft or bottled beers, and bottled cider.

Linger a little longer in Jams' pleasing atmosphere. Coffee, tea, aperitifs and luscious desserts will top off your meal.

Jams is one of our go-to restaurants in midtown Manhattan. Each and every meal we have experienced there has been exceptional.

Jams is located at 1414 6th Avenue (at 58th Street), New York, NY 10019. Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and weekend brunches, they are also available for private parties and gatherings. Call 212.703.2001 and visit, https://www.1hotels.com/central-park/taste#jams.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jams





