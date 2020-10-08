BWW Review: FLYNN'S PUB HOUSE in Rahway, NJ â€“ A Central Jersey Dining Destination

FLYNN'S PUB HOUSE in Rahway, NJ

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch! Flynn's Pub House in Rahway is a choice destination in the central Jersey area. The restaurant is an exciting new venture that combines the distinctive strengths of two beloved Rahway eateries. Earlier this year, Just Plain Dave's and Meatballs & Brews combined their talent and resources to create a dining sensation that has guests returning again and again.

Open 7 days a week, Flynn's Pub House features an array of delicious offerings in a welcoming, spacious tavern setting along with attractive outdoor dining. The go-to menu with pancakes, egg dishes, burgers, quesadillas, sandwiches, and bowls makes the restaurant the ideal spot for a satisfying, relaxing meal experience.

We stopped by in the early afternoon to enjoy a hearty lunch. The menu has an emphasis on original, appetizing recipes that are wonderfully prepared and well presented. Start off with a classic appetizer. Their crispy, tender wings are elevated by house-made blue cheese dressing and a tangy hot sauce. Burger lovers will appreciate the selections. Savor the Mountaineer, a beef burger topped with cheddar, smoked Gouda, crispy onion, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garnished with a southern style mustard BBQ sauce. A side of their specialty, Disco Fries is a must. The basket of hand-cut fries is topped with brown gravy and melted mozzarella cheese. We'll be back soon for other sandwich specialties like the Chicken Gyro, JBD Cuban and the vegetarian Tegano Wrap, a chopped veggie burger with grilled corn, black beans, pico, shredded cheese, and avocado in a tortilla wrap.

Eating light? Flynn's Pub House has you covered with salads like the House Salad, Greek Salad, Strawberry Fields or the classic Caesar. These can be served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Flynn's Pub House also has a breakfast and brunch menu that will satisfy everyone's tastes. A few of the tempting dishes they serve include their breakfast sandwiches like the Belly Buster with 2 eggs, bacon, sausage, Taylor ham, and home fries on a roll. There's a choice of omelets along with French toast, pancakes, Chicken & Waffles, and Eggs Benedict dishes.

The beverage program has been specifically designed to accompany food choices. You won't be able to resist sipping a draft beer, a glass of wine or a house cocktail with your meal. And if you have a sweet tooth, check out their luscious dessert menu!

Our readers will like to know the dedication and care that is taken by Flynn's Pub House to prepare each and every meal for guests. The team sources fresh foods daily from Rahway's Farmers Market and they have Sunday menu specials that are offered weekly.

Visit Flynn's Pub House and find out why they are getting such great buzz from their guests. The restaurant is just steps away from Rahway's New Jersey Transit Railway Station and there is plenty of parking in the area. When Union County Performing Arts Center is in full swing, it will be a perfect spot for pre-theatre and post theatre dining with friends and family.

You can now order food from Flynn's Pub House through Uber Eats. The restaurant is located at 1482 Main Street, Rahway, NJ 07065. For more information and menus, please visit their web site at https://flynnspubhouse.com/ and call them, 732.381.1066. You can also contact them at info@glynnspubhouse.com. You can also follow Flynn's Pub House on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/flynnspubhouse.

Photo Credit: by Michael Miskovich and Broadwayworld.com

Related Articles