BWW Review: ATTO PRIME MEATS AND SEAFOOD â€“ New and Noteworthy in Murray Hill

There's a new steakhouse in the Murray Hill neighborhood that is getting a lot of buzz for its top food, drink, and service. Atto Prime Seafood and Steak on East 39th Street is conveniently located just a few blocks from Grand Central Station. Situated in The Tuscany, a St. Giles Signature Hotel, Atto has al fresco seating, a welcoming bar and lounge, along with a beautifully appointed dining room, sushi bar, and private dining space.

Be sure to explore the beverage program. Atto has a well-curated, international wine list designed to pair with menu items along with a fine selection of cocktails, beers and spirits. A favorite cocktail, their Old Fashioned, can be expertly prepared table side. Servers are happy to help you make just the right selection to accompany your meal.

The restaurant is great for steak lovers, but the menu offers many other options that will please guests like salads, soups, raw bar specialties, crudo, sushi rolls, seafood entrees, and pasta dishes. Executive Chef Limon, who honed his culinary skills at Peter Luger's, has crafted a dinner menu that is sure to please.

We stopped by early on a Sunday evening for dinner. Start your dinner with their Tuna Tartare, a savory dish with avocado, red bell peppers, shallots and vinaigrette. You don't want to miss the Maryland Crab Cake appetizer, full of fresh, succulent crabmeat with lemon dijon and aioli. For a main, steaks are prepared and presented to perfection. The 22-ounce Prime NY Sirloin Steak can be shared. Complement your steak with Bordelaise Sauce, Brown Mint Sauce, Bearnaise Sauce, Au Poivre Sauce, or Chimichurri Sauce. Select a few sides to round out your meal such as Truffled Creamed Corn, Mac & Cheese, Sauteed Asparagus, German Potatoes, and more. Another popular Atto entrée is Lobster Risotto, perfectly seasoned and full of chunks of tender lobster meat. Other tempting main courses include Broiled Salmon, Chicken Paillard, and their signature Atto Burger with topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and onions.

Although dinner at Atto is incredibly satisfying, you will likely want to try one of their scrumptious desserts. A house made delight is their rich Chocolate Souffle served with vanilla bean ice cream.

Sushi lovers will appreciate choices that include Wild Salmon Roll with avocado, cucumber, asparagus, chef's mango sauce, and sesame seeds; New York Roll with halibut, crispy quinoa, jalapeno, avocado, baby herbs, and wasabi mayonnaise: and their Vegan Roll with mango, cucumber, spinach, and ginger.

We plan to stop by soon for lunch to try specialties like their Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Slab Bacon BLT, or their Linguini Carbonara. And check out Atto's Happy Hour offerings. They are presented at two different times, from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm and a late night one from 9:00 pm to 11:30 pm. Guests can enjoy specials on drinks and bar bites.

Atto is a Sylvan Hospitality that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Atto can host special events like wine dinners and private functions up to 80 persons by utilizing the stunning 1500 square foot Penthouse of The Tuscany. It has a fireplace, chef's kitchen and 1700 square foot wrap-around terrace with panoramic views of the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building,

Atto is located at 120 East 39th Street, New York, NY 10016. For menus and more information, visit https://www.attoprime.com/ or call 212.433.4393. Reservations can be made on the restaurant's website. To inquire about the Penthouse for catered private events, contact events@attoprime.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Atto Prime Meats and Seafood





