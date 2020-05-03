BUZZTALLZ – A “Product of the Year” is a Refreshing Wine Cocktail

If you're looking for a delicious wine cocktail that pairs well with food and is easy to take along wherever you go, BuzzTallz™ is for you. It is premixed and has a 13% ABV. There is a nice variety of flavors that includes Lime Rita, Ruby Red Grapefruit, Lotta Colada, Chocolate Tease, Stiff Lemonade, and Horchata. The cocktails are blended with natural ingredients and premium alcohol and taste as delightful as bartender-crafted beverages. Our readers will like to know that BuzzTallz™ is made by BuzzBallz, a woman owned company that also produces BuzzBallz Cocktails, Biggies that are equal to eight Buzzballz, and Chillers.

BuzzTallz™ comes in attractive 375 ml plastic cans are shatter-resistant and easy to chill. The handy containers ensure that BuzzTallz™ can be enjoyed anywhere like your backyard spaces, by the pool, camping, at the park or on the beach. Relax, refresh, and unwind with BuzzTallz™.

BuzzTallz™ has won the coveted Product of the Year USA award in 2020, the largest consumer-voted distinction. There are winners across 41 unique categories. The innovative products are awarded Product of the Year through a national study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. Product of the Year has operated for 12 years in the United States, and over 30 years globally. It acts as a trusted guide for shoppers in the marketplace. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer goods that demonstrate innovation in their function, design, packaging, or ingredients.

Each can of BuzzTallz™ has an SRP of $3.99. To find a retailer for the product and other products by Buzzballz, visit their web site at https://www.buzzballz.com/. You can also purchase the produce online at Walmart, BevMo, Drizly, goPuff, Total Wine, and Spec's.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BuzzTallz™





