BRILLA! Prosecco DOC for Bubbles to Pair with Your Fall Foods

Oct. 03, 2022  
Thursday, September 22 marked the official first day of fall, which means that the coziest season of the year is just beginning.

Every season has its unique charm and fall is one of the best times of the year to slow down and enjoy life's little pleasures. Treat yourself to a nice glass of Brilla! Prosecco DOC with its tantalizing bubbles. And it can be easily paired with delicious seasonal foods.

For those looking for something easy-drinking yet unique, Brilla! Prosecco DOC is sure to please. It is enclosed in a beautifully elegant "jewel bottle" that makes it ideal for gifting too. You can buy it here at a SRP of $15.00.

The genuine flavors of this lively sparkling wine, thanks to its freshness and lightness, pairs easily with a variety of autumn dishes such as Pumpkin Risotto, the queen of fall cuisine. With its characteristic notes of peach and green apple, it also lends itself as a perfect companion to roasted vegetables, soups as well as mature cheeses such as aged Gouda, Asiago, and Cheddar. We also like it with fall desserts like a freshly baked apple pie.

For more information on Brilla! Prosecco, please visit https://proseccobrilla.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brilla!

October 3, 2022

