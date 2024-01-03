BOHEMIEN BAR for Dry January and a Select Mocktail Recipe

BOHEMIEN BAR for Dry January

By: Jan. 03, 2024

After the long holiday season, drinking more eggnog and mulled wine cocktails may seem like a chore. Instead, indulge in Bohemien Bar’s non-alcoholic cocktails this Dry January. The chic Brooklyn Heights bar and listening room will be serving unique and delicious mocktails to give the feeling of celebration while alleviating the guilt of breaking a New Year’s resolution or a headache the next morning.

Highlights of Bohemien Bar’s N/A cocktail menu include the “Roselle,” a blend of ritual tequila alternative, bitter orange cordial, lime, and hibiscus, as well as Welcome to Paradise, with clarified fennel juice, pomegranate molasses, and Indian tonic. 

Check out this fantastic mocktail recipe from Bohemien Bar!

Roselle

-1.5 oz. Ritual Tequila (a non-alcoholic tequila)

-1/2 oz. Agave Syrup

-1/2 oz. Bitter orange cordial

-.75 oz. Fresh lime juice

-A couple of drops of ghost pepper tincture

-Hibiscus ice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a Hawthorne tin, add ice and shake for 5 seconds.  Serve in a single rocks glass. Garnish with hibiscus salt and a dehydrated lime wheel.

Bohemien Bar is located at 97 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY  11201. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit https://www.bohemienbar.com/and call 347.844.9895. 

Photo Credit: Drink Courtesy of Bohemien Bar

 



