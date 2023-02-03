BEACH WHISKEY for Smooth Sipping and Fantastic Cocktails

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 03, 2023  
Are you looking for a cinnamon whiskey that actually includes whiskey? Look no further! We want our readers to know about Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon by Darco Spirits. It is the perfect spirit to reach for when you're looking for a super smooth and crystal-clear whiskey. Pure cinnamon bark is the star highlighted by a hint of capsicum spice. Beach Whiskey has a nicely balanced taste with a long, lingering finish. And it has 1/3 less sugar than the leading cinnamon whiskey brands.

Additionally, Darco Spirits also creates a cool and refreshing version of the whiskey, their Island Coconut! This flavor has a whiskey base with natural coconut and a delightful hint of wild blueberry. If winter weather has you craving a taste of summer, Island Coconut is for you.

Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon and the Beach Whiskey Island Coconut are ideal for mixing cocktails. We have two recipes that are very easy and only use a few simple ingredients.

Beach Breeeze

Ingredients:

-1 oz Beach Whiskey Island Coconut

-1 oz Cranberry Juice

-1 oz Pineapple Juice

Method: Shake and pour over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Cinnamon Whiskey Ginger

-1.5 oz Beach Whiskey Bonfire Cinnamon

-3 oz of Ginger Ale

Method: Build over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a mint sprig.

For more information on Beach Whiskey, additional cocktail recipes and to purchase, please visit: https://beachwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beach Whiskey and Darco Spirits



