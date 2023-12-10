BAYOU RUM Easy and Pleasing Holiday Punch Cocktail

BAYOU RUM Easy Holiday Punch
Make holiday hosting a breeze this year with a delicious, crowd pleasing holiday punch. Here’s a batched cocktail recipe make with Bayou White Rum. Not only is this drink picture-perfect, it's delicious, refreshing and super easy to make. We have also included an individual recipe for the Punch using ounce measurements.
Bayou Rum Holiday Punch Batched Cocktail
Ingredients: (for larger parties, you can equally increase all ingredients to maintain consistency)
-1.5 cups Bayou White Rum
-1.5 cups chilled cranberry juice or pomegranate juice
-3 cups of chilled sparkling wine or ginger ale
-Fresh cranberries for garnish
Method: Add all ingredients into a large bowl. Carefully stir until fully combined.
Garnish with fresh cranberries.
Bayou Rum Holiday Punch Cocktail (single serving)
-1 oz. Bayou White Rum,
-1 oz. chilled cranberry or pomegranate juice
-2 oz. chilled sparkling wine or ginger ale
Method: Add all ingredients to a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries.
For more information on Bayou Rum, please visit https://bayourum.com/rums/.
Photo Credit: Provided by Bayou Rum