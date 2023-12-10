BAYOU RUM Easy and Pleasing Holiday Punch Cocktail

Make holiday hosting a breeze this year with a delicious, crowd pleasing holiday punch. Here’s a batched cocktail recipe make with Bayou White Rum. Not only is this drink picture-perfect, it's delicious, refreshing and super easy to make. We have also included an individual recipe for the Punch using ounce measurements.

Bayou Rum Holiday Punch Batched Cocktail

Ingredients: (for larger parties, you can equally increase all ingredients to maintain consistency)

-1.5 cups Bayou White Rum

-1.5 cups chilled cranberry juice or pomegranate juice

-3 cups of chilled sparkling wine or ginger ale

-Fresh cranberries for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients into a large bowl. Carefully stir until fully combined.

Garnish with fresh cranberries.

Bayou Rum Holiday Punch Cocktail (single serving)

-1 oz. Bayou White Rum,

-1 oz. chilled cranberry or pomegranate juice

-2 oz. chilled sparkling wine or ginger ale

Method: Add all ingredients to a rocks glass. Garnish with fresh cranberries.

For more information on Bayou Rum, please visit https://bayourum.com/rums/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Bayou Rum