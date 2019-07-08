BARREL TRAIL WEEKEND Celebrated in New Jersey July 13-14

The Garden State Wine Growers Association will once again host its annual Barrel Trail Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14 at participating wineries across the state. Visitors to participating New Jersey wineries and vineyards will have the opportunity to sample future award-winning vintages direct from the barrel room; enjoy wine tastings; new wine releases; tour the vineyards; and hear discussions on the winemaking process from winemakers.

"Barrel Trail weekend is a great opportunity to ask questions of the winemakers, sample future vintages and learn about how wine develops from barrel to bottle," said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

All New Jersey wineries will be open for tastings and activities on Barrel Trail Weekend. To find a winery in your area, visit www.newjerseywines.com. Updated listings of Barrel Trail events are available at https://www.newjerseywines.com/events/category/trail-weekends/

Some of the activities being planned at wineries include:

4JG's Winery, Colts Neck - Come in from the heat for a wine tasting and a sample from the barrel. Winemaker Craig Donofrio will conduct an informative discussion of the use of oak barrels to enhance flavors at 1pm and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Barrel trivia and prizes will round out the fun.

Amalthea Cellars, Atco - Will be participating both days in Barrel Trail Weekend. Check website for updates.Autumn Lake Winery, Williamstown - Will offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience and sampling of wines right from the barrel on July 13th from 11-6pm & July 14th from 12-5pm. Be the first to taste future vintages with the winemakers. Offerings include:Sangiovese 2018, Blaufränkisch 2018, Merlot 2017, Cabernet Franc 2017, and Chambourcin 2017, for $10 per person. The current wine list will also be offered with 7 tastings for $7 and souvenir wine glass. Enjoy your favorite by the glass or bottle with live music (Sat 2-5 Medicine Man /Sun Walter Sapsai 1-4, also listed under our events).

Bellview Winery, Landisville - You can sample one of their upcoming 2018 vintages straight out of the barrel. Along with this young wine, Bellview will be sampling aged vintages as a flight so that customers can experience how varietals develop over time. These wines will only be available for tasting during Barrel Tasting Weekend for $6 per person. Along with the exclusive wine preview, Bellview will have the vineyard tour trailer hooked up and rolling through the vineyard for your vine viewing pleasure. Trailer rides are free of charge, on a first come first served basis, and will be offered from 12pm-5pm. In addition to this special tasting they will also be pouring samples from the everyday wine list for $6 per person which includes a souvenir wine glass to take home.

Blue Cork Winery, Williamstown - Will be giving an educational experience with the winemaker in 45 min intervals from open to close, no reservation needed. Cost is $20 per person for 5 FRENCH OAK Barrel tastings and souvenir glass. Tastings include: Merlot, Petit Verdot, Cab Franc, Cab Sauvignon and White Port. The winery's Barrel Trail will run 12-6 pm each day.

Cape May Winery, Cape May - Has scheduled their Vines to Wine Tour daily at 3pm (Online Reservations Required).

Cedar Rose Vineyards, Millville - Barrel tasting weekend will feature a special $15 tasting consisting of samples of seven oak-aged dry reds slated for release in late 2019 or early 2020. Included with the tastings will be boards of cheese, meats, and fresh fruits perfectly paired with the wines, along with tasting notes and conversations with Dustin, the winemaker. Tastings will last approximately half an hour and will start on the hour every hour starting at 1pm (through 8pm on Saturday, and 6pm on Sunday). Tastings and time slots can be signed up for in the tasting room day of, or you can call ahead.

Cedarvale Winery, Logan Twp - Will be participating both days in Barrel Trail Weekend. Check website and Facebook page for updates.

Chestnut Run Farms, Pilesgrove - The wine shop on the farm will be open for free tastings on this Wine Trail Weekend. Come on out to the country and spend a day on the Two Bridges Wine Trail. Hours are noon - 5 pm

Hawk Haven Vineyard, Rio Grande, Cape May - Visitors to Hawk Haven can take their daily winery tour. Taste through their wines as your guide leads you through every step of the wine making process from the vineyard to the vast steel tanks and French oak barrels. Discover what makes each wine unique and how our wine maker achieves every flavor and aroma. Learn the history of Hawk Haven while you sip. The tour concludes with a selection of gourmet cheeses to enjoy on the vineyard view crush pad. Go online at hawkhavenvineyard.com or call (609) 846-7347 for reservations. $25 per person includes tour, wine tasting, cheese, and souvenir glass.

Old York Cellars, Ringoes - Will be doing tours and barrel tastings as part their Jersey Fest on July 13th. On July 14th we will just be doing barrel tastings.

Plagido's Winery, Hammonton - Will be open both days from 11am-5pm. Enjoy wine sampling, along with a sneak peek of our new vintages. Come be the first to try our new wines with barrel samples. We will be offering special discount this Saturday and Sunday only. Admission is $10 per guest.

Our other offerings will be:

$6 glasses of wine, & Pineapple Sangria

$5 glasses of Secret Sangria

$15 Cheese plates

$6 Chocolate Truffle Flights

Villa Milagro Vineyards, Phillipsburg - enjoy tours and tastings

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Garden State Wine Growers Association





Related Articles