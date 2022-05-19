Al Fresco Dining in the City-Fabulous Fifteen

As warmer weather finally approaches, get a jumpstart on summer as you visit these fifteen stunning spots to dine and drink al fresco in NYC. From rooftops and fine dining to the best pizza, there's a destination for everyone. Check out these selections, plan a meal, and enjoy dining in the beautiful weather!

Life Rooftop (120 W 57th St.) is perched 29 floors above Le Meridien New York. Life is a stunning lounge and outdoor terrace that offers guests the perfect vantage point to take in the city's energy and soaring views of Central Park. Guests are invited to enjoy cocktails and an array of delicious bites from Executive Chef Anastacia Song, who also helms the kitchen at Las Vegas import Kumi on the hotel's ground floor. Life Rooftop was designed to be the ultimate escape above it all, where you can relax, unwind and enjoy your day outdoors, rain or shine.

Nerai (55 E. 54th Street) is a gorgeous Greek restaurant that has a stunning garden patio and sidewalk seating fit for a king or queen, decked out in florals. This Midtown East mainstay is open for lunch and dinner. Indulge in dishes from their new Executive Chef Aaron Fitterman like his Seafood Orzotto, Lavraki or Lobster Pasta complemented by an expansive list of Greek wines by the glass and bottle.



American Brass (2-01 50th Avenue) on the Water is a must-visit gem located directly across from the historically preserved Long Island City Gantry Park, overlooking the iconic Manhattan skyline. Executive Chef Kevin McGinley, formerly of Michelin Star restaurant Bátard, serves every dish with fanatical attention to flavor and detail. New York farms play a dominant role in sourcing the proteins and a greenhouse right outside the restaurant provides fresh herbs. Available for reservations: https://www.americanbrasslic.com/

Clinton Hall offers an expansive outdoor dining setup in FiDi (90 Washington St.) and an open air courtyard in Williamsburg (247 Metropolitan Ave.) at The POD Hotel and a new spacious outdoor locale at Empire Outlets in Staten Island. With communal tables, an amazing menu of shareable bites, beer on tap and signature games, there's no shortage of fun in sight.

Slate, which has been in business in Chelsea since 2000, is celebrating its 22nd birthday this year by raising the roof. Slate Rooftop (247 Metropolitan Ave) will open in Williamsburg on Thursday, May 19th above The Pod Brooklyn Hotel. Slate Rooftop's Executive Chef Darryl Harmon will serve up a menu filled with shareable dishes complemented by specialty cocktails, Frose and beers on tap.

Ten Hope (10 Hope Street) in Williamsburg is the outdoor dining destination you don't want to miss. The restaurant offers a vine-laced open-air patio with ample seating and serves up Mediterranean inspired New American dishes daily. Ten Hope also offers Bottomless Brunch on Saturday and Sunday making it the perfect destination to enjoy your day after a long night out.

A quintessential NYC activity is grabbing a slice or in some cases a pie and doing that while being outdoors is even better Fornino, which has been an institution in Brooklyn for almost two decades, just opened their seasonal summer spot at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. You can grab one of their wood-fired Neapolitan pies at chef and owner Michael Ayoub's flagship location in Greenpoint or on the rooftop of Time Out Market in DUMBO.

Ainslie (76 Ainslie St.), Williamsburg's neighborhood wine bar, beer garden and Italian restaurant has grown in popularity so much since opening that it'll have a sister-location on the Bowery come Spring. Its massive garden dining room is perfect for bringing friends to for delicious wood-fired pizzas, craft beers and cocktails. From staying open till 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and to starting early at 11am with All You Can Drink Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Ainslie has the good times covered.



Haven Rooftop, located atop The Sanctuary Hotel (132 W. 47th Street) in Midtown is the perfect location for your Manhattan escape. Enjoy Haven's signature Cloudtini (Grey Goose Pear, Lychee Purée, St. Germain) paired with a flatbread pizza, lobster roll or filet mignon. Elevate your experience further at Sushi Lab Rooftop, also at The Sanctuary Hotel. Sushi Lab offers creative spin on traditional sushi in the gorgeous canopied rooftop setting and features Japanese small plates, Nigiri, Sashimi and Maki sushi. With elegant, fresh, omakase dinner specials served daily, this outdoor gem is not one you will want to miss.



Enjoy the salty breeze and seaside views at Bar Marseille (190 Beach 69th St) in the Rockaways. The restaurant and lounge celebrates the eclectic collection of flavors found along the French Riviera with cultural influences of North Africa, Italy, Greece, and Spain. Elegant furniture and greenery adorn the restaurant's patio and rooftop deck while the cuisine and robust wine list concentrates on the Provence appellation. The fare has strong French coastal influences that focus on seafood and the beverage program offers a variety of French aperitifs and digestifs. Bar Marseille also offers a one dollar Oyster Happy Hour every day at the bar making this dream setting one you should not miss.

For the perfect after work hangout spot, or late night cocktail head over to Hidden Lane (129 E 15th St). Steps away from Gramercy Park, the lounge boasts a bi-level bar and a picturesque garden, illuminated by beautifully lit trees. Intimate and sophisticated, Hidden Lane exudes an old New York Charm, making it a true hidden gem.

Not only a nightclub with some of the hottest DJs spinning in town, Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) will also boast a rooftop pool all summer long. Located on the top of the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel, Somewhere Nowhere takes the NYC social scene to new heights - literally. Experience breathtaking 360 degree views of Manhattan's skyline while you sip on Alice in Wonderland inspired cocktails and explore the cascading greenery of this multi-floor lounge, restaurant and nightclub. Somewhere Nowhere accepts Cryptocurrency via Coinbase as a form of payment and will have NFT drops throughout the year that will come with exclusive access to special events and other unbelievable perks.

Daintree (25 W 38th St), one of the most gorgeous penthouse lounges, sits atop the Hotel Hendricks in Chelsea, also debuted its very own Treetop Bar. The new al-fresco wine bar in the sky, which overlooks the Empire State Building, features a rotating list of natural wines from around the globe. Paired with cocktails and food, what better way to say cheers to the springtime, than with a wine glass in one hand and an oyster in another! For more information visit https://www.daintreenyc.com/

Loulou (176 8th Avenue) is a stunning French Bistro and Speakeasy in Chelsea with one of the most stunning outdoor seating options in town. Signature menu items from Executive Chef Jarett Brodie include a Loulou Burger made with grass-fed beef, cheddar and caramelized onions, Duck Leg Confit with apple rosemary puree and gala chutney and Steak Frites. That's in addition to a large selection of gorgeously crafted cocktails. More information can be found by visiting, www.loulounyc.com

Photo Credit: Life Rooftop at Le Meridien New York-Courtesy of Spencer Starnes