ASTI SPUMANTE DOCG is Ideal for Toasting Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, treat mom and the mother figures in your life to Asti Spumante DOCG. Whether you're looking for the perfect bottle to gift or deciding which wine is best to serve guests, Asti Spumante DOCG is the answer.

Coming from the landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato in Piedmont, and made from the Moscato Bianco grape, this sparkling wine is straw yellow, has a fresh aroma and is rich with floral fragrances. Ending with notes of ripe fruit, this bubbly is the ideal sweet wine to enjoy as an aperitivo or to accompany your dessert to finish out the day full of celebrations for mom.

Officially established in 1932, Consorzio dell'Asti works for the protection, enhancement, and promotion of Asti Spumante DOCG and Moscato d'Asti DOCG, which are among the bubbles most used for toasting around the world today. A pride of Italian viticulture and oenology, Asti DOCG is favored by a special environment of origin and processed using a method introduced and perfected in Piedmont, transferring all the varietal aromas to the product in the bottle.

The Piedmont regions of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato are nestled between the Ligurian coast and the Alps. These three areas are characterized by an ideal climate and position, allowing grapevines to flourish, and letting the grapes express their aromatic properties to the fullest. This results in an autochthonous Piedmonts varietal whose musky aroma, intense but extremely refined, blends into a fragrant bouquet of botanical essences, such as wisteria, lime flowers, peach, apricot, and delicate hints of lemon and orange blossoms.

The origin of Asti dates back to 1865, when producer Carlo Gancia, after learning vinification techniques in the Champagne region of France, introduced the "Classic Method" to Moscato Bianco grapes, resulting in making what is considered the first Italian spumante. 30 years later in 1898, Federico Martinotti, the Director of the Experimental Institute of Oenology of Asti, invented a second approach to production. The "Martinotti Method" is a quick sparkling wine fermentation process that uses large, pressurized tanks; this development made production less expensive and easier to manage by spumante makers and allowed for the development of Moscato d'Asti.

Enjoy Asti Spumante DOCG on Mother's Day and whenever you want to raise a glass of sparkling wine to honor your loved ones!

Photo Credit: Provided by Asti Spumante DOCG