1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge special events for Earth Month

1 Hotel Central Park & 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge are hosting various events throughout April in honor of Earth Month. As a mission-driven brand, 1 Hotels aims to serve as a platform for change and encourage its guests to take small steps toward sustainability.

Select events at 1 Hotel Central Park include a plant workshop with Famer Nick, ANYBAG fashion pop-up, as well as other happenings available. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge will host a sustainable mixology class, weekly healing sound bath. Check out the schedule and get involived!

ANYBAG Pop-Up & Plastic Collection

ANYBAG finds an elegant way to turn NYC's plastic bag waste into functional, luxury totes that are loved by many, including the New York Times. Led by Founder Alex Dabagh, ANYBAG's team of artisans skillfully weave plastic that would otherwise live in waterways and landfills to create one-of-a-kind works of art that give back to the city.

This Earth Month, 1 Hotel Central Park we will be working with ANYBAG to collect single use plastic from guests and staff to be repurposed.

ANYBAG's hand-woven bags will be available in the lobby on April 15th & 16thfrom 10am - 4pm.

Spring Seedlings and Gardening Workshop with Farmer Nick

1 Hotel Central Park has partnered with Nick Cutsumpas, also known as Farmer Nick, for a spring seedlings and gardening workshop to celebrate Earth Month. Nick will cover his top eco-friendly tips for spring gardens, how to germinate seedlings, how to propagate herbs, composting 101 and more. All participants will leave with a potted herb plant and also have the opportunity to buy Nick's book (The Beginner's Guide to Caring for Plants and the Planet). All ticket and book proceeds will be donated to the environmental non-profit Earth Justice.

Farmer Nick has also created a living lobby installation that will be on display throughout the month. Nick and his team have curated a selection of herbs and seeds for guests to take home, pot and love. Guest can also take a cutting to propagate herbs like basil, thyme and more.

Sunday, April 23rd | The Great Lawn

Welcome beverages: 11am - 11:30am

Workshop: 11:30am - 12:30pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-seedlings-and-gardening-workshop-with-farmer-nick-tickets-597936162157

$28.77 per person

And at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge:

Mindful Mixology Class

Indulge with intention during an hour-long mindful mixology class in partnership with 818 Tequila, giving you the space and guidance to craft delicious sustainable sips. From a spicy margarita that uses the entirety of the lime to an espresso martini handcrafted with spent espresso syrup, discover just how far each individual ingredient can take you. This class is all about slowing down, savoring each ingredient, and using it to its full potential-an ethos that aligns beautifully with that of 818 Tequila. From their 100% recycled bottles to their handpicked, oak-aged ingredients, 818 Tequila honors and savors every step of the process.

April 20th | 6:30pm | The Osprey

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mindful-mixology-masterclass-tickets-598590238517

$60 per ticket

Super Charged Sound Bath With HigherDOSE

Drift away into total relaxation as you soak in the meditative sound bath vibrations while simultaneously recharging your body on a HigherDOSE Infrared PEMF Mat. PEMF grounds you in earth's magnetic field for a full-body reset, while Infrared's deeply penetrating heat doubles your dose. In partnership with HigherDOSE - limited spots available.

Saturdays | 11am | Social Space

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/1-hotel-brooklyn-bridge-34396428289

Starts at $34.12

Earth Month Cocktail

Across all properties, guests can enjoy Sapphire Tides, the zero-waste cocktail with a mix of Bombay Gin, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao, and Coconut Water. 20% of all sales will benefit the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) to support its mission to fight climate change and safeguard the earth.

Photo Credit: Provided by 1 Hotel Central Park