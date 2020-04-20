STRONG WOMEN MAKE BIG BORDEAUX BOTTLES in NYC

During the first week of March, a special delegation of all-women winemakers from Bordeaux took over New York for the "Strong Women Make Big Bordeaux Bottles" campaign. Sixty-six restaurants and wine bars participated in the program, selling through more than six hundred, three-liter bottles in a single week. Showing tremendous support for the women and their easy-drinking bottles, sommeliers at each restaurant donned Strong Women pins and showcased wines from a group of twenty talented women representing a diverse cross-section of Bordeaux.

"The 'Strong Women Make Big Bordeaux Bottles' program generated real enthusiasm within the NYC sommelier community, which actively took part in the success," said Cécile Ha, Director of Communications, Vins de Bordeaux. "The program was so successful that about 80% restaurants ran out of the large format bottles or had to re-order before the end of the one-week campaign. We hope to be back next year!"

The women winemakers produced six hundred and fifty large format bottles especially for the program. The unusual offering - a double magnum poured by the glass - created an occasion for sommeliers and guests to taste Bordeaux wines again. Many were encouraged to learn that Bordeaux is making collective strides to change historical perceptions - led by this next generation of female winemakers. The region aims to open her doors to the modern drinker by taking a new approach to sustainability, enotourism, and diversity. The following figures show the collective strides the region has taken in recent years:

-In 1990 there were only 2-3 women graduating from the Diplôme National d'oenologue in Bordeaux. In 2020, nearly half of the students are women

-Bordeaux is the 1st region to gain regional cooperation in supporting organic and biodynamic viticulture through HVE (haute valeur environmentale), the highest sustainability certification in France.

-In 2020, 65% of the vineyards in Bordeaux are certified sustainable; the goal is 100% by 2025 Four women winemakers from Bordeaux served as spokeswomen for the region during the week-long promotion - Caroline Perromat, Château de Cérons; Rita Jammet, La Caravelle; Sophie Solnicki-Thierry, Château Fourcas Hosten; and Sylvie Courselle, Château Thieuley. The visiting winemakers participated in several activities during the week, including dropping into several venues during peak hours to surprise guests, touring NYC by bus with select media, and presenting their big bottles at the French Consulate for an all-women brunch. Wine Council (C.I.V.B.) was created by the French Law dated August 18, 1948. It unites representatives from the three families in the Bordeaux wine industry: winegrowers, merchants and traders.

The CIVB's four missions include the following:

Marketing mission: position Bordeaux wines as the brand of reference, create a strong bond between consumers and the Bordeaux brand, recruit new, younger consumers and ensure their loyalty.

Technical mission: build knowledge, protect the quality of Bordeaux wines and anticipate new requirements related to environmental and food safety regulations.

Economic mission: provide intelligence on production, the market, the environment and sale of Bordeaux wines around the world.

The industry's general interests: protect the terroirs, fight counterfeiting, develop wine tourism.

For more information on the Bordeaux Wine Council, please visit https://www.bordeaux.com/us/.

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld Food and Wine had the pleasure of attending the very special brunch at the French Colsulate on 5th Avenue in New York City that topped off the wonderful week of events for "Strong Women Make Big Bordeaux Bottles."

Photo Credit: Satya Sutcliffe Photography





