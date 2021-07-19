iHeartDance Announces Two Additional Performances on the Rooftop of the Empire Hotel

iHeartDance NYC, a new initiative to celebrate and support the dance artists of New York City through performance opportunities, announces 2 additional performances on Monday, July 26th on the rooftop of the Empire Hotel following 14 sold-out performances since their initial launch in April. The series, which will offer audiences 2 intimate performances, will feature New York's biggest dance stars from American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Broadway, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Kanyok Arts Initiative, the Radio City Rockettes, and more.

iHeartDance NYC, which was created as an initiative to kickstart live performances in New York following the COVID-19 pandemic, is founded by dance activists Melissa Gerstein and Kimberly Giannelli. Over the last three months, iHeartDance NYC has employed over 130 dancers and choreographers, welcomed more than 1,000 patrons, and has raised over $120,000 for these performers. On July 26th, Gerstein and Giannelli welcome an all-new cast of dancers that continues to represent the wide landscape of a diverse dance community. The series will welcome notable artists like Dance Theatre of Harlem's Anthony Santos and Ingrid Silva, New York City Ballet Principal Ask La Cour, American Ballet Theatre Principal Herman Cornejo, Broadway's Jess LeProtto and Kevin Boseman, Radio City Rockette Jordan Betscher, as well as Graceanne Pierce, Lily Gentile, Imayah Hawkins and Wyatt Florin.

Overlooking the iconic landscape of Lincoln Center, this outdoor performance series will bring back its unique intimate in-the-round seating, giving live dance back to the city in a safe and welcoming fashion. The audience will experience world class artists, and together celebrate their new works. iHeartDance continues its commitment to amplifying the voice of the dance community, allowing each performer the space to share their personal stories as artists and as human beings coming out of such uncertain times.

"Dance is like oxygen and with live dance performances coming back to our city- the dance capital of the world- it feels like we can truly breathe again," explains Gerstein. "To be able to gather in the open air and be transported by art again after a year and a half at home and behind our screens feels like magic, and to be a part of bringing it back to our city is the biggest privilege we could have ever imagined," adds Giannelli.

iHeartDance NYC rooftop series will take place on Monday July 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. The running time of each performance is 60 minutes.

Tickets to the iHeartDance NYC performance is $100 and $250 (includes premium seating and additional contribution to the artists) and are available at https://www.iheartdancenyc.com/tickets.

A $50 livestream will also be available for purchase.