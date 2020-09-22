bbodance Goes Completely Online This Term

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During the September-December term, students from around the world can take online classes.

To support its students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the international awarding body, bbodance is going completely online for the first time in its 90-year history.

During the September-December term, students from around the world can take:

...while aspiring and established dance teachers can tune into:



To motivate students during the difficult lockdown months, bbodance has also organised an online competition with BRB's Brandon Lawrence and Sir David Bintley, CBE. 151 students from around the world were featured in the competition film.

