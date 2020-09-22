Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sep. 22, 2020  

bbodance Goes Completely Online This Term

To support its students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the international awarding body, bbodance is going completely online for the first time in its 90-year history.

During the September-December term, students from around the world can take:

...while aspiring and established dance teachers can tune into:


To motivate students during the difficult lockdown months, bbodance has also organised an online competition with BRB's Brandon Lawrence and Sir David Bintley, CBE. 151 students from around the world were featured in the competition film.

bbodance celebrated its 90th anniversary this spring.
Founded in 1930 by Edouard Espinosa and formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO), bbodance is an international dance awarding organisation with a large membership in the UK and Australasia. bbodance provides Ofqual-recognised syllabi in Musical Theatre, Jazz, Contemporary, Classical Ballet, Modern, and Tap, as well as comprehensive teacher training and inspiring events. bbodance Patrons include Strictly Come Dancing Judge, Craig Revel Horwood, former Artistic Director of Rambert, Mark Baldwin OBE, and BRB Principal, Brandon Lawrence, a former bbodance Scholar.


