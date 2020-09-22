Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
bbodance Goes Completely Online This Term
During the September-December term, students from around the world can take online classes.
To support its students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the international awarding body, bbodance is going completely online for the first time in its 90-year history.During the September-December term, students from around the world can take:
...while aspiring and established dance teachers can tune into:
- Live-streamed professional development courses
- and in-depth Teaching Qualifications courses, fully online in terms of delivery, assessment, and support.
bbodance celebrated its 90th anniversary this spring.
To motivate students during the difficult lockdown months, bbodance has also organised an online competition with BRB's Brandon Lawrence and Sir David Bintley, CBE. 151 students from around the world were featured in the competition film.
Founded in 1930 by Edouard Espinosa and formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO), bbodance is an international dance awarding organisation with a large membership in the UK and Australasia. bbodance provides Ofqual-recognised syllabi in Musical Theatre, Jazz, Contemporary, Classical Ballet, Modern, and Tap, as well as comprehensive teacher training and inspiring events. bbodance Patrons include Strictly Come Dancing Judge, Craig Revel Horwood, former Artistic Director of Rambert, Mark Baldwin OBE, and BRB Principal, Brandon Lawrence, a former bbodance Scholar.
