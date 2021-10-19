ZviDance to Present The Stage Premiere Of THE ART OF FUGUE At New York Live Arts

ZviDance will present The Art of Fugue, an evening-length, multimedia dance performance collaboration between Zvi Gotheiner, composer Scott Killian, lighting designer Mark London, media designer Joshua Higgason, and eight dancers. Johann Sebastian Bach's "The Art of Fugue" is a point of departure for Gotheiner's choreographic exploration, which highlights the individual contribution of each of his creative team members.

In music, a fugue is a contrapuntal composition in which a short melody is introduced by one voice and successively taken up by others; Gotheiner introduces this compositional structure as a metaphor to portray a non-hierarchical society. Killian integrates electronic original music with Bach, anchoring the work in contemporary culture. Higgason's live and pre-recorded video projection adds an additional "voice" to the complexity of the canonic composition.

The Art of the Fugue will have a live staged premiere on November 11-13, 2021 (Thu and Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 2pm and 7:30pm) at at New York Live Arts, 219 W 19th St., New York, NY. Tickets are $25 general admission and $18 for students and senior and are available for purchase at . newyorklivearts.org/event/zvidance-the-art-of-fugue/

"Thank you all for your love and support in this time-I am excited to share this piece with all of you. I am looking forward to getting back into the studio and continuing to create such a powerful community through dance and movement." said Zvi Gotheiner, Artistic Director, ZviDance.

Dancers: Alison Clancy, Evan Fisk, Caitlin Javech, Matilda Mackey, Doron Perk, Nat Wilson, Ching Ching Wong, Anson Zingelberg

"One does not just watch a dance by Zvi Gotheiner. One enters a world with its own internal logic, a sensual, organic world of movement, language, and images where one is pulled along by currents unseen and inevitable." - Dance Magazine

Zvi Gotheiner (Artistic Director) was born and raised in kibbutz Mesilot in northern Israel. He began his artistic career as a gifted violinist with the Young Kibbutzim Orchestra, where he attained the rank of soloist and Concertmaster. He began dancing at 17 and soon after formed his first performance group. He joined the Bat-Sheva Dance Company after serving in the army. Zvi arrived in New York in 1978 on a dance scholarship from the America-Israel Cultural Foundation and danced with the Joyce Trisler Dance Company and Feld Ballets/NY. After directing Tamar Ramle and the Jerusalem Tamar Dance Company in Israel and the Israeli Chamber Dance Company in New York, he founded ZviDance in 1989. He has created more than 25 works for his Company, among them DABKE, which was named by The New York Times as one of the ten best dance works of 2013. Zvi is a highly regarded ballet teacher, described by The New York Times as the "Zen Dance Master of New York." Most recently Zvi received Distinguished Teaching Awards from the American Dance Festival and the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center's Playing Field.

ZviDance exists to share with audiences the choreographic vision and movement vocabulary of Israeli-born Artistic Director, Zvi Gotheiner. Each piece defines a unique set of relationships and experiences, boldly addressing the depths of the human experience. ZviDance also exists to engage students in enriching their appreciation of the art form. ZviDance brings its audiences a passionate vision of community in a modern age. A collaborative alliance among artists, the company's stirring work celebrates diversity by melding movement genres into the distinct dance vocabulary constantly evolving and refusing to succumb to dialectics of the medium. The company is shaped by a collaborative model of creation, involving the ensemble and designers from the initial research phase, to constantly push the methodology and ethics of a creation process within an inter-disciplinary format. In the last 30 years of existence, ZviDance has received critical praise and stable funding for its artistic projects, a work that fearlessly refuses to be bounded to specific thematic or aesthetic dogma. The company performs frequently at home in such New York venues as the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Joyce Theater, New York Live Arts and Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors. ZviDance has toured across North America to festivals such as Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and The American Dance Festival, and abroad to Germany, Poland, Russia, Israel, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Japan.