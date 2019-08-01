YoungArts Announces New Performance Program And Residency Artists

The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) is proud to announce new creative and professional development opportunities for its network of 20,000 alumni-exceptionally talented artists across the visual, literary and performing arts. The organization's growing roster of programs to support artists throughout their careers includes YoungArts at Ted's, a new performance series that offers the public the chance to experience exceptional programs in an intimate setting, and Up Next Focus, an extension of the successful Up Next professional development program. Additionally, YoungArts announces that Yusha-Marie Sorzano (2000 Young Arts Winner in Dance) has been named the 2019 Dance Artist in Residence at the YoungArts Campus and Lee Pivnik (2014 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts) is the next Bay Parc Apartments Resident Artist.



YoungArts programs are available to YoungArts award winners who are identified annually through a prestigious national competition. YoungArts is accepting applications for the 2020 class of winners through October 11, 2019. Applying to YoungArts is the first step in becoming eligible for a wide range of opportunities including National YoungArts Week; regional programs in Miami, Los Angeles and New York; and ongoing creative and professional development support. To learn more visit: https://www.youngarts.org/competition.



"For 40 years YoungArts has been changing the lives of many of the most talented artists. Our support begins with the YoungArts award that acknowledges young artists' early accomplishments during that critical time when they are deciding whether to pursue a career in the arts," said Sarah Arison, Chair of YoungArts Board of Trustees. "Our support of these artists continues with creative and professional development opportunities as they become more established. We are so proud that we are continuing to add to the roster of presentation, residency, fellowship, and professional development programs and financial support we are able to offer."



Lisa Leone, Vice President of Artistic Programs said, "YoungArts is about exceptional artistry and building a strong peer, artist and mentorship network. The artists in our programs are selected for their abilities, accomplishments and collaborative and innovative ideas. They are just a few of the outstanding artistic voices that are a part of the YoungArts family of artists, and we are thrilled to share their talents with the public."



LEE PIVNIK SELECTED AS BAY PARC RESIDENT ARTIST

Installation opens to the public on August 21, 2019

Bay Parc Apartments, Miami



Lee Pivnik (2014 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts) has been selected as the first Bay Parc Resident Artist for the 2019-2020 season. The program, created in partnership with Aimco, offers YoungArts Visual Arts alumni the opportunity to create site-specific installations in a public exhibition space called Parc Space at Bay Parc Apartments in Miami. Accompanied by activations and art talks, the project connects artists to the public and aims to promote art as an integral part of living in Miami.



Pivnik's installation "Dust My Eyes with Diatomaceous Earth," incorporates a series of intimate gouache paintings and embellished ceramics, decorated to mimic a process of biological ornamentation. The installation opens to the public on August 21, 2019.



YOUNGARTS AT TED'S

Allison Miller's Boom Tic Boom, September 12, 2019

Tony Yazbeck, November 21, 2019

Judith Hill, February 13, 2020

Conrad Tao, May 7, 2020

YoungArts Campus, Miami



YoungArts at Ted's invites YoungArts alumni to perform original works for the public at the YoungArts Campus in Miami. The series will kick off with a performance by powerhouse percussionist and composer Allison Miller (1992 YoungArts Winner in Jazz) and her acclaimed jazz band Boom Tic Boom on September 12, 2019. On November 21, 2019, TONY Award-winning Broadway star Tony Yazbeck (1997 YoungArts Winner in Theater) will perform classic show tunes, new standards and dazzling tap dancing. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judith Hill (2002 YoungArts Winner in Voice) will perform on February 13, 2020, followed by critically acclaimed, rising star pianist and composer Conrad Tao (2011 Winner in Classical Music & U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts), on May 7, 2020. Tickets are $25. Limited tickets available. Seating is first come, first served.



YUSHA-MARIE SORZANO NAMED 2019 DANCE ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Public Presentation September 26, 2019

YoungArts Campus, Miami



Acclaimed dancer and dance educator Yusha-Marie Sorzano (2000 YoungArts Winner in Dance) has been named the 2019 Dance Artist in Residence to create and experiment throughout the three week residency in the YoungArts Jewel Box beginning September 8, 2019. In the new contemporary dance work THREAT, Sorzano investigates emotional coping mechanisms associated with change and the often rebellious actions it can instigate. THREAT draws on samples of protest songs throughout history, pulls from the rhythms of Sorzano's native Trinidad, and - informed by her experiences as a classical concert choreographer and performer - reveals a fundamental paradox of the human condition: we are as terrified of change as we are of staying the same. A public presentation will be held on September 27, 2019. Tickets will be available at yushamarie.eventbrite.com



UP NEXT

Up Next Symposia

New York, Joe's Pub, November 14, 2019

Los Angeles, Netflix Headquarters, February 4, 2020



Launched in 2017, YoungArts established the Up Next platform for professional development with day-long symposia in New York and Los Angeles that featured talks, workshops and panels to help prepare YoungArts alumni for successful careers in their artistic fields. Up Next Symposia will continue to be held annually in New York and Los Angeles, providing vital professional insight applicable for alumni working in all ten YoungArts disciplines. In addition to professional guidance, this program provides YoungArts alumni the opportunity to meet with local artistic professionals and connect with other awardees in their community. Each symposium is followed by a YoungArts artist showcase and reception.



Up Next Focus

Writing, New York, November 13, 2019

Jazz, New York, January 29, 2020

Film, Los Angeles, March 30, 2020

Theater, New York, April 2020



The Up Next program will expand in 2019 with Up Next Focus. Also taking place in New York and Los Angeles, Up Next Focus will provide tailored, industry-specific professional development advice to an intimate group of artists. In this first year, writers, jazz musicians, filmmakers and actors will have the opportunity to present specific projects and portfolios to leading professionals, receiving critical feedback and guidance that will help them to advance to the next stage of their careers. To participate, YoungArts alumni can sign up on YoungArts Post, a free private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities.



PROGRAMS FOR 2020 YOUNGARTS WINNERS

National YoungArts Week, January 6 - 12, 2020

YoungArts Miami, February 25 - March 1, 2020

YoungArts Los Angeles, March 24 - 29, 2020

YoungArts New York, April 21 - 26, 2020



The 2020 class of YoungArts winners will be announced in November. During their first year as YoungArts winners, young artists have the opportunity to participate in programs in Miami, Los Angeles and New York. Finalists, the organization's highest award, are invited to National YoungArts Week in Miami (January 6 -12, 2020) for an all-expenses paid week of master classes and workshops with internationally recognized leaders in their fields and opportunities to showcase their work to the public at New World Center and the YoungArts Campus.



From February to April, all 2020 YoungArts winners will have the chance to participate in YoungArts regional programs in Miami (February 25 - March 1, 2020), Los Angeles (March 24 - 29, 2020) and New York (April 21 - 26, 2020). Regional programs are modeled after National YoungArts Week and introduce audiences to emerging artists in their community.



BACKYARD BALL

January 11, 2020



The organization's largest fundraiser, the Backyard Ball performance and gala, culminates National YoungArts Week and celebrates the nation's most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts. Each year the organization recognizes honorees with Arison Awards for their invaluable commitment to the arts. Additional details will be announced in November.



Additional information on YoungArts's creative and professional development opportunities for artists will be announced in the coming months and available at youngarts.org.



Support for YoungArts core programs is provided by YoungArts National Premier Partner, Carnival; Design Arts Discipline Partner, Arquitectonica; Visual Arts Discipline Partner, Related Group; Jay Franke & David Herro; Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, Inc.; Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; The Perkins Charitable Foundation; the Batchelor Foundation; and Sandra and Tony Tamer.



Support for YoungArts alumni programs is provided by 7G Foundation; Alvah H. & Wyline Chapman Foundation; Bay Parc; Bruce and Ellie Taub; ONE Sotheby's International Realty; the National Endowment for the Arts; and the Ridinger-McLaughlin Family.



About the National YoungArts Foundation

The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison. YoungArts identifies the most accomplished young artists in the visual, literary and performing arts, and provides them with creative and professional development opportunities throughout their careers.



Entrance into this prestigious organization starts with a highly competitive application process for talented artists ages 15-18, or grades 10-12, in the United States, that is judged by esteemed discipline specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. In their first year, YoungArts award winners, who represent the top 10% of applicants, receive valuable financial awards of up to $10,000; presentation opportunities at renowned institutions; and the chance to learn from notable artists and mentors such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas in intimate settings.



YoungArts award winners are further eligible for exclusive opportunities including: nomination as a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students; a wide range of fellowships, residencies and awards; presentation opportunities at major venues nationwide; additional financial support; and access to YoungArts Post, a free private digital network for YoungArts artists to connect, collaborate and learn about additional opportunities. YoungArts award winners include accomplished leaders in their fields such as Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Viola Davis, Allegra Goodman, Josh Groban, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

For more information, visit youngarts.org





