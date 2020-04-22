Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Wyoming Dance Arts Offers Workshop With Eliza Ohman
Wyoming Dance Arts is offering a Hamilton Workshop tomorrow, Thursday, April 23rd with Eliza Ohman, former dance captain for "Hamilton," and US associate choreographer for SIX: The Musical.
Registration for this workshop is required.
Register HERE. The workshop is for ages 13+, limited to 23 students, first come-first serve. Cost is $15/dancer.
Once they have your payment through Paypal, they will send you the Zoom link for the workshop.
For more information visit: https://www.wyodance.org/hamilton-workshop
