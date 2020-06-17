Works & Process at the Guggenheim Features LGBTQ+ Artists for New York City Pride

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On the occasion of New York City Pride and presented in conjunction with the "Embrace" edition of the Guggenheim Circular, launching June 24, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, will premiere 10 Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions featuring LGBTQ+ artists and present Inside the Beat with Les Ballet Afrik, a rhythmical exchange of style and conversation of cultural diversity through classes, demonstrations, and a live DJ set to set the tone.

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions

June 20 - 29, 7:30 pm EDT

Works & Process Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess)

The 10 newly commissioned video performances will highlight the creative expressions by LGBTQ+ artists. Examining our evolving world, these inspiring and unique pieces, created while social distancing and less than 5 minutes long, are part of Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, an initiative founded at the onset of the pandemic to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times.

June 20 Ryan McNamara

June 21 Pontus Lidberg

June 22 John Jarboe

June 23 Victoria Sin

June 24 Jack Ferver and Jeremy Jacob

June 25 Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung

June 26 Viva DeConcini

June 27 Machine Dazzle

June 28 Simone Dinnerstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Pam Tanowitz

June 29 Tom Gold

Inside the Beat with Les Ballet Afrik

A rhythmical exchange of style and conversation of cultural diversity through classes, demonstrations, and a live DJ set to set the tone.

June 20 - 29, 6:30 pm EDT

Works & Process Instagram Live (@worksandprocess)

Vogue Ballroom Legend and Founding Father of The Royal House of Oricci, Omari Wiles, presents Les Ballet Afrik dance company and Oricci family members as they highlight their individual roots and how they collectively fuse theses styles into a distinctly unique family and company way of life and expression. Lessons will take place every day at 6:30 pm on Works & Process Instagram Live (@worksandprocess).

Les Ballet Afrik was to premiere their Works & Process commissioned work New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, an homage to the 30th Anniversary of the iconic documentary Paris Is Burning this past March. The premiere will now take place in 2021.

June 20: Intro to Afrik Fusion with Omari Wiles

Founder and Choreographer for Les Ballet Afrik

June 21: Vogue Essentials with Karma Stylz Oricci

Pop, Dip, and Spin/Old Way Vogue

June 22: "On the 212" - Femme and Street Jazz with Craig Washington

Washington will discuss how his street jazz style fuses with Les Ballet Afrik

June 23: Welcome to My House with Eva Bust-A-Move

Basic house-groove break down, house groove demo, and how to find your groove

June 24: Hip-Hop Femme Fatale with Alora Martinez

How to femme hip-hop steps

June 25: Wind Up with Milerka Rodriguez

Afro-Caribbean-Dominican technique, focusing on hip isolations, rotations and how it relates to vogue

June 26: Rhythms of Afrik with DJ UFOH

DJ UFOH highlights music components that fuze traditional sounds with new-age underground club music

June 27: Vogue Fusion with Kameron N. Saunders

Vogue femme class with hints of African, jazz, and modern dance styles

June 28: Yuki Sukezane and Yuhee Yang

Posing from a distance with a performance showing how they fuse their Asian backgrounds with Afrik Fusion

June 29: TBA

