Works & Process Presents UNDERSCORED With Ephrat Asherie

Works & Process presents intergenerational memories of New York City club dancers with Ephrat Asherie, Monday, November 7, 7 pm, Bruno Walter Auditorium.

In conjunction with the premiere of UNDERSCORED, choreographer Ephrat Asherie is working with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division to collect and archive oral histories from elders who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance scene in the 1970s and 1980s. In this program, legendary elders from the underground dance community will share their stories in conversation with Asherie.

Works & Process Bubble performance of UNDERSCORED by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's club legends and featuring Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune (center), Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, June 2, 2021.

