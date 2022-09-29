Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process Presents UNDERSCORED With Ephrat Asherie

In this program, legendary elders from the underground dance community will share their stories in conversation with Asherie.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Works & Process Presents UNDERSCORED With Ephrat Asherie Works & Process presents intergenerational memories of New York City club dancers with Ephrat Asherie, Monday, November 7, 7 pm, Bruno Walter Auditorium.

In conjunction with the premiere of UNDERSCORED, choreographer Ephrat Asherie is working with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division to collect and archive oral histories from elders who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance scene in the 1970s and 1980s. In this program, legendary elders from the underground dance community will share their stories in conversation with Asherie.

Works & Process Bubble performance of UNDERSCORED by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's club legends and featuring Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune (center), Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, June 2, 2021.

ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning available upon request. Please submit your request at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.


