Works & Process Presents New York City Ballet: Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires

The performance is on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 7:30-8:30 pm.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Works & Process Presents New York City Ballet: Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires

Works & Process presents New York City Ballet: Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires on Sunday, April 23, 2023 from 7:30-8:30 pm at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Go behind the scenes of two of New York City Ballet's newest commissions. Choreographers Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Alysa Pires discuss their creative process, and company members perform excerpts. To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231929®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guggenheim.org%2Fevent%2Fworks-process-new-york-city-ballet-keerati-jinakunwiphat-and-alysa-pires?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process champions creative process from studio to stage and illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal and fully funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season, Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and-after four decades at the Guggenheim-expands beyond the museum to also present at Lincoln Center and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 12 residency centers across New York State to support creative process.




