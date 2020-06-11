With Live Performances on Hold, Ballet Companies Rehearse Virtually

Pointe Magazine has reported that ballet companies including Pennsylvania Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem are holding rehearsals via Zoom, while live performances continue to be put on hold.

Check out the full story HERE.

Nicholas Patterson, a corps de ballet member with Pennsylvania Ballet shared, "When you think of rehearsing remotely, with no space and spotty internet, how beneficial is that going to be?"... But it's been a different kind of rehearsing. The tools they're giving us really help."

Christopher Charles McDaniel of Dance Theatre of Harlem built a home studio in a spare room. "The building of the studio inspired me to work and push myself like I'm in a normal situation," he shared.

DTH's Crystal Serrano shared what training is like for her: "With my camera off, I'm more at ease to take in the work without having judgement from people, or myself, when I'm dealing with less than ideal conditions," she says. "They have to trust I'm doing the work and absorbing the material."

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You