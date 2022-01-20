White Wave Dance Announces 6th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

White Wave Dance presents the 6th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 6pm & 8pm and Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:30pm at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $15 for students and seniors for each program, and $50 for all three programs. Tickets can be purchased online at whitewavedance.networkforgood.com/events/37202-2022-soloduo-dance-festival.

The Festival will feature 30 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and from across the country, selected by a panel of distinguished presenters and dance artists. White Wave's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim founded the SoloDuo Dance Festival in 2016. The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world-creating new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent, making Dixon Place a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances. White Wave's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. White Wave provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

Program One

February 6 at 6pm

CoreDance Contemporary, NY

Corian Ellisor Dance, GA

Scott Autry, NY

Yu.S.Artistry, NY

THE MARK dance company, NC

sk|dancers, IN

Santiago Rivera, CA

Kevin Toyo, NY

Li Chiao-Ping Dance, WI

Obremski/Works, NY

Program Two

February 6 at 8pm

Elizabeth Shea Dance, IN

New York Theatre Ballet, NY

FUSE Dance Company, CA

East by North Dance Theatre, NY

John Beasant III, TX

University of Arizona School of Dance, AZ

Metanoia Dance, NY

Constance Nicolas Vellozzi, NY

Koin & Co, NY

Charlotte Adams & Dancers, AZ

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Program Three

February 7 at 7:30pm

ZINC Movement Co., NH

Quianna Simpson, OH

Smutek Dance, MI

Amos Pinhasi, NY

DiMauro Dance, NY

HR Dance, NY

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY

Lindsey Bramham Howie, NC

Elise Knudson, NY

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY