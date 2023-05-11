Westhampton Beach Project -Two Nights Of Contemporary Dance, Music & LI Fare

The free to the public event will showcase the renowned Parsons Dance Company and celebrated singer Chris Ruggiero on July 28th & 29th.

Click Here is the 5th annual free-to-the-public event that brings a combination of contemporary dance, music, and delicious eats from local Long Island restaurants. The two-day event will be hosted on the Great Lawn on Main Street in Westhampton Beach, NY on July 28th & 29th beginning at 8:00 PM.

The project was conceptualized by artist and President of the Musical Mime Theater, Steven Colucci, who has been working in the arts for over 46 years and worked closely with the famous Marcel Marceau. A local Westhampton resident, Colucci has made it his personal mission to expose the younger generation to some of the art forms he has spent so many years of his life dedicated to studying.

In support of the event, guests interested in making a charitable donation of $60 and up will receive a VIP seat on the Great Lawn, hors d'oeuvres, specialty appetizers, and cocktails for the event. All proceeds will go towards The Musical Mime Company, INC, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to assembling artists in all areas of creativity and collecting information on corporal movement and furthermore on art in general.

"We imagine things, all things, and then begins the creative process, which is the Westhampton Beach Project 2023," said Colucci.

The night will kick off on July 28th, where celebrated singer Chris Ruggiero will open the weekend. Chris Ruggiero gained national attention when he performed on one of PBS-TV's broadcast specials. Since then, he has been traveling around the country delivering his distinctive brand of vintage rock and roll and sharing his passion for the classics. Ruggiero takes his audience on a musical journey through the golden age of rock and rock, into the music of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

The following night, July 29th, The Parsons Dance Company, a contemporary American dance company internationally renowned for its energized athletic ensemble work will take the stage. The Parson Dance Company, founded by David Parsons and Tony Award-winning light designers Howell Binkley in 1985, brings life-affirming performances and joy to audiences worldwide and through education and outreach programs, to sustain an appreciation for dance.

Throughout the two days, guests will be able to enjoy Westhampton Beach Project's mini food festival with local bites from over 25 restaurants and cocktails from a dozen bars. Restaurant sponsors include Insatiable Eats, Brunetti, Rogue Kitchens, The Wine Room at the Cottage, Sobol, Whitney's Fine Food, Centro, and Buoy One. spirit sponsors include Westhampton Beach Brewing Company, Justin Chop Shop, Mill Road Seafood, Mary's, Westhampton Fine Wine, William Grant and Sons, 1875 Spirit, Da'Villie Catering, Lamartodd Hospitality, Handlebar, Jewel of Russia Vodka, Lauretta's British Ginger T, Kedem Winery, Monkey in Paradise, The Biscotti Company, Zuccia Wines, Santa Julia Wines, Fruit King/Olish Farms, Salt and Loft, and Fisht Ales/MV Marina.

The Westhampton Beach Project is funded by Steven Colucci and Colucci Musical Mime Theater.

To receive special announcements regarding the event, performance announcements and more RSVP Click Here For more information on the event please visit Click Here




