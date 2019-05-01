Waterfront Theatre College Presents Annual Choreographic Competition

The Waterfront Theatre School (WTS) will present its ever-popular annual Choreographic Competition from 16 to 19 May 2019.

Designed to display the very best of the college's student choreographers, the competition showcases a diverse programme of choreography across a broad range of dance styles, including Musical Theatre, Contemporary, Tap, Jazz and Street Dance. The dynamic event that takes place over four evenings, will once again be adjudicated by a team of high-profile choreographers and industry professionals.

This year the judging panel consists of Lyndon Miller, a choreographer, producer, and brand and entertainment specialist; Celeste Botha, Artistic Director of New World Dance Theatre and choreographer for the popular TV show So You Think You Can Dance, and Elvina Vee Da Silva, owner and studio Director of The Rhythm Factory.

Each year choreographers are encouraged to challenge themselves with contrasting dance styles. Each dance is a maximum of 2:30 minutes in length and award categories include Best Choreographer of a Solo, Trio/Quartet and Group in each genre; Best Novice Choreographer, Best Male and Best Female Choreographer, Most Outstanding Male Dancer, Most Outstanding Female Dancer, Outstanding Overall Performance and the Full House Award that considers full production elements ie Music, Casting, Choreography, Costume, and Staging.

Previous winners include WTS alumni Hope Maimane, who has since founded global dance organisation called The Academy and frequently choreographs for the Unity SA Dance Team; London-based Thalia Burt who recently made her West End Debut at Drury Lane; Rushney Ferguson, a Fleur Du Cap Nominated Actress for her performance in David Kramer's newest production, Langarm and Sonwabiso Sakuba, currently touring in the international production of The Lion King in Spain.

The Choreographic Competition takes place in the Lane Theatre at the Waterfront Theatre School and is open to the public with performances on Thursday 16, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 May at 7:30pm. The performance on Sunday 19 May starts at 5pm and includes the awards ceremony.

Tickets cost R80 to R100 through https://embed.tixsa.co.za/event/choreographic-competition-2019 or visit www.waterfronttheatreschool.co.za





