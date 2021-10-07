WHITE WAVE Dance Comes to Bethesda Fountain in Central Park

WHITE WAVE Dance announces three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9, 28, and 30, 2021 at Bethesda Fountain, DUMBO Archway, and the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance, respectively, at 5pm EST as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative. iyouuswe II is a multi-year collaboration with pioneering choreographer Young Soon Kim and composer Marco Cappelli, in collaboration with their performers, as they continue to explore the body's three dimensions in space.

Probing the weight of human emotions, the work presents a vividly colored vision where movement and mise-en-scène meld seamlessly. During this critical time of the Covid Pandemic, this piece challenges us to examine who we are and how we relate to ourselves and to each other. It is a story of developing relationships by which we struggle to find a sense of 'i' as part of a 'we.'

Tuesday, October 28, 2021 at 5pm

Bethesda Fountain in Central Park

Enter from 72nd Street, both East & West side

See live performance and meet the WHITE WAVE Dancers

For tickets and more information, visit https://whitewavedance.networkforgood.com/events/33806-free-outdoor-performance-by-white-wave-dance-at-central-park-bethesda-fountain

Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 5pm

Home of WHITE WAVE DANCE

150 MacDougal Street, #1fl. Brooklyn, NY 11233

See live performance at our home backyard with a reception with food & drinks.

For tickets and more information, visit https://whitewavedance.networkforgood.com/events/33813-free-performance-at-white-wave-dance-s-home

PROGRAM

"iyouuswe II" (Work in Progress)

Choreography by Young Soon Kim, in collaboration with the performers

Original Score, performed LIVE by Marco Cappelli

Other Music by Stephan Bodzin & Angus MacRae

Cinematography by Alexander Sargent

Dancers: Casey LaVres, DaMond Garner, Eric Parra, Frances Samson, James Johnson, Lacey Baroch, Mark Willis, Noah Wang, Sumire Ishige, Alexander Sargent.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" is selected to Finalist at Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

Eternal NOW (Excerpts)

Revealing secret longings through utterly human stories, choreographer Young Soon Kim and WHITE WAVE Dancepresent Eternal NOW. Kim, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures, presents this expression of movement that perpetually affirms the now, in space and time, as it reveals the inner landscape of human emotion. The result is a compelling, deeply sensual work that exemplifies the remarkable versatility of its performers and the choreographic virtuosity of its maker. Eternal NOW is the fourth and final chapter of the Here NOW series which Kim conceived and began creating in 2010.

"Eternal NOW" premiered in 2014 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM Fisher).

WHITE WAVE Dance presented Eternal NOW, a Multi-Media Dance/Theater Piece, at the Asia Culture Center (ACC), in Gwangju, Korea in 2019.

Choreography by Young Soon Kim in collaboration with the performers

Original music composed & performed by Marco Cappelli

Projection Design by Kate Freer, Hao Bai

Costume design by Sarah Cubbage

Dramaturgy Adviser by James Leverett

Lighting design by Yuriy Nayer

Danced by Melissa Anderson, Lacey Baroch, Misuzu Hara, James Johnson, Casey LaVres,

Jesse Obremski, Mikelle Rindflish, Andy Santana, Mark Willis.

Music commissioned by the Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation.