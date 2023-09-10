WBTT To Offer African Dance, Improv Classes This Fall

While Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has long been known for its artist development programs and training, the arts organization will – this fall – expand its programming to members of the community. Beginning later this month and running through dates in November are African Dance and Improv classes.

The African Dance classes take place on Sundays, 4:30-6 p.m. starting September 17 and running through November 19 (no classes on October 1 or November 12). Instructor is Monessa Salley, who has been with Sarasota Contemporary Dance Company for five years as a dancer, performer, choreographer and teacher. She will lead students through a mixture of dances that span the African diaspora, mixing traditional dance with modern, contemporary, and urban dance moves.

Ages 14 and up and dancers of all skill levels are welcome; cost is $160/ages 14-18, $200/adults. Registration deadline is September 15.

Improv Adventures is geared toward new and intermediate improvisers, ages 18 and up. Improv helps participants learn to collaborate with others, enhances confidence, builds creativity, and improves public speaking skills. It is also ridiculously fun and funny. Instructors are Daniel Sara, who has been directing, performing and teaching improv since 2004, and Ivy Sunflower, an award-winning actress, director, and esteemed teaching artist. Sara and Sunflower are both cast members of Love & Fire Improv.

The improv classes take place Mondays, 7-9 p.m. beginning on September 25 and running through November 6, with a graduation performance on November 13. Cost is $240; early bird registration is $200 for those who sign up by September 15.

Both classes take place in the Howard J. Millman (Black Box) Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). For more information or to register, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.