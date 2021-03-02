Viewing Availability Of Video Clips From BST's 2021 Winter Dance Residencies Extended

Due to popular demand, Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre has extended the viewing availability of its free online video excerpt from #QueertheBallet, and has received permission from the other participants in its Winter Dance Residency initiative to keep clips of the work they're creating as part of this project available online indefinitely.

Shuttered by the pandemic in March of 2020 and unable to present live performances, Bridge Street Theatre offered its facilities for a four-month-long series of two-week dance residency programs, utilizing the theater's resources to nourish performing artists and help them develop new works. This residency supports dancemakers with the precious resource of stage time, access to production equipment, housing, and stipends to support their creative process. At the end of each two-week residency period, a free video sample of each work-in-process is made available on Bridge Street Theatre's web site (BridgeStreetTheatre.org), Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

"We got a request from the NY Times last week hoping to do a feature on the pas de deux Adriana Pierce and her dancers had been developing here and requesting that the clip we'd previously posted be made available until at least the end of this coming weekend," says John Sowle, Bridge Street Theatre's Artistic and Managing Director. "Given the unprecedented interest #QueertheBallet's work has generated, we felt it was crazy not to use that interest to highlight some of the other work being done during these residencies. So it will now be possible to view all these excerpts - both the ones that have already been created and those yet to come - at least until the conclusion of our Dance Residency program."

A page with links to these video clips has been created and can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgTxgdAiFBiopUUneCNQ9xoTFzbi9u9u_

There, you'll find work by Anh Vo, Jabu Graybeal, LayeRhythm, and #QueertheBallet. Currently in residence (February 28 - March 13) is Thang Dao, and next up are a new piece called "Chroma" (March 16 - 27) and work from the Passion Fruit Dance Company (March 29 - April 11). On the final weekend of each two-week residency, a video sample of each work-in-process is premiered on YouTube with a link available on Bridge Street Theatre's web site (BridgeStreetTheatre.org), Facebook page, Twitter feed, and YouTube channel.

The entire 2021 Bridge Street Theatre Winter Dance Residency Initiative is underwritten by Duke Dang and Charles Rosen in memory of their friend and mentor Anh-Tuyet "AT" Nguyen..

Bridge Street Theatre is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts (dba CREATE).

For more information visit BridgeStreetTheatre.org.