Video: Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet

Since joining the Company, Mr. Zuniga has performed a featured role in Fearful Symmetries.

Jan. 24, 2024

Watch as Andres Zuniga talks about his early dance inspirations and joining New York City Ballet. With both parents in the medical field, Andres Zuniga saw the same path for himself until a performance of Balanchine works and encounter with his most revered muse veered his aspirations towards the NYCB stage. While the move to New York has incited Andres' preference for expediency on the sidewalk, he reveals a decidedly relaxed approach to his pre-performance preparations.

Andres Zuniga is a member of New York City Ballet’s corps de ballet. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico and began his dance training at the age of 13 at Danza Tellez in Los Cabos, Mexico under the direction of Lourdes Tellez. In 2014, he began training at The Rock School for Dance Education.

Mr. Zuniga attended the 2015 summer session at the School of American Ballet, NYCB’s official school, before entering SAB full-time the following winter term.

In August 2017, Mr. Zuniga became an apprentice with the Company. While still an apprentice, he performed a featured role in Jerome Robbins’ Les Noces and originated a corps role in Gianna Reisen’s Composer’s Holiday. Mr. Zuniga joined NYCB as a member of the corps de ballet in August 2018.






