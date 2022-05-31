Verb Ohio Contemporary Ballet to Present Regional Summer Tour

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet" kicks off their summer series with a regional tour of the Great Lakes region. Verb is a uniquely Midwestern contemporary ballet company focused on building community through performances and educational programs.

The company's summer series includes performances at Cain Park on June 25th, the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival on July 29th and 30th, Lakeside Chautauqua on August 5th (with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra) and Tremont's Arts in August series on August 13th.



June 25, 2022 8:00pm

Anti/gone

Cain Park 14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," presents Anti/gone by award-winning choreographer, Tommie-Waheed Evans. This free performance at Cain Park is a gift to the community from Verb's board members James D. Graham and David M. Dusek. The recently commissioned contemporary ballet situates ancient archetypes between action and fate. The performance is free; Registration is encouraged.



July 29-30, 2022 8:45pm

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Forest Lodge Park 260 Greenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44313

The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival presents Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," at Forest Lodge Park on July 29 & 30, 2022. This program will highlight balletic dance virtuosity on par with the historic leading companies of the region. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair for lawn seating. Pre-show children's dance activities led by The University of Akron Dance Institute start at 7:45pm.



August 5, 2022 7:30pm

Lakeside Chautauqua 119 W 3rd St, Lakeside Marblehead, OH 43440

Verb performs with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra led by Music Director and Conductor Daniel Meyer at Lakeside Chautauqua in Hoover Auditorium on Saturday, August 5, 2022. The performance will bring together top talent in the region on stage for the community to enjoy. The show is free with a day pass to Lakeside Chautauqua. Day passes are $23.50 for adults. Admission is free for kids under 12 and guests over age 90. Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community located at 236 Walnut Ave Lakeside, Ohio 43440.



August 13, 2022 7:00pm

Arts in August

Lincoln Park W. 14th and Starkweather, Cleveland, OH 44113

Tremont's Arts in August presents Verb, "Ohio Contemporary Ballet," at Lincoln Park on August 13, 2022 for an afternoon matinee performance. Verb brings the beauty of dance to Cleveland neighborhoods in this signature parks performance. The performance is free through the collaboration of Tremont West Development Corporation, LAND Studio, Cleveland Public Theatre and Ward 3. This event is fun for the whole family and welcomes creativity. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair.