Verb Ballets Travels To Cuba To Join ProDanza

Verb Ballets tours to Havana, Cuba to continue a four-year collaboration with Laura Alonso's ProDanza, as part of The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project. The dancers of Verb Ballets will travel to join ProDanza and together present Romeo and Juliet at The Teatro Nacional de Cuba running February 28 - March 1, 2020.



The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project will embrace the romance of these young, star-crossed lovers through passionate choreography, expansive sets, lush costumes, and exhilarating fight scenes in this grand-scale production. Two international companies will come together in this monumental performance that capture the beauty and tragedy of the greatest love story ever told. The role of Juliet will be portrayed by Lieneke Matte, a dancer with Verb Ballets since 2013. This will be her second tour to Cuba with the company. The classical ballet is staged and directed by Cuban dance legend and Director of ProDanza, Laura Alonso.



"I am very excited that our season features the continuation of our international partnership with ProDanza in this renowned ballet," said Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director of Verb Ballets. "Working with Laura Alonso is an honor. The technique and performance quality she has instilled in our dancers is timeless. I am sure the audience will be enthralled with the expertise and precision required of dancers in their ability to deliver this passionate story together."



Upon returning from Cuba, Verb Ballets will present excerpts of Romeo and Juliet as staged by Laura Alonso in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project is made possible through the support of the Cleveland Foundation. This unique collaboration was highlighted by Pointe Magazine. Verb Ballets is honored to work on this project with Laura Alonso bringing the best of Cuban dance and American repertory to new audiences.

Opportunities to witness this cultural exchange upon return:

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7PM

The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project Return Performance

Tickets $50 / Verb Ballets Center for Dance 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights OH 44122

Presentation of the excerpts of Romeo and Juliet as staged by Laura Alonso. This unique opportunity will provide an intimate studio performance of premières followed by a reception with the dancers of Verb Ballets.

https://verbballets.org/cleveland-havana-ballet-project-cle/



Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2PM

The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project

Tickets $10 / Akron-Summit County Library Auditorium 60 S. High St. Akron, OH 44326

Verb Ballets presents The Cleveland Havana Ballet Project in Akron with a performance featuring works from Cuban repertory.

https://verbballets.org/cleveland-havana-ballet-project-akron-20/ Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at verbballets.org. Box office handling fees apply.

Photos and interviews available upon request by contacting Jen Garlando at jgarlando@verbballets.org.





