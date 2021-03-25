Verb Ballets Spotlights Three Nationally Recognized Choreographers

Verb Ballets dancers, known for their elegance and versatility, will captivate fans with a powerful virtual program on May 14, 2020 at 7:00pm ET, featuring contemporary works by nationally recognized choreographers. For over eleven years of award-winning works, Chicago-based choreographer Stephanie Martinez has moved her audiences along a journey guided by kinetic momentum. The company will debut a world premiere, World of Another, marked by a versatility that expands the boundaries of contemporary ballet movement. Internationally renowned choreographer Christopher L. Huggins is a former member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

He has created ballets for Philadanco!, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and Dance Theatre of Harlem just to name a few. On the company, he will stage Love is... bringing smooth intricate partnering with heat and thrilling unrestraint. From Xi'an, China, choreographer Liu Mo will premiere a new captivating company work. His choreographic style melds together his training in Classical Chinese dance and the athleticism of acrobatics into ballet in a new and exciting way.



Due to closures of theatres and prohibited gatherings of large crowds caused by COVID-19, Verb Ballets continues to look for ways to innovate and bring new dance experiences to the community. Verb Ballets is committed to presenting work while ensuring a safe environment for its dancers and patrons while following all health recommendations by the state. This season has been unlike any other in the history of the company.



On May 14, 2021 at 7:00pm ET, Verb Ballets presents Contemporary Creations. Tickets prices: General $25 and Student $10. Following the premiere performance, the show will be available via Verb's streaming services for 48 hours.



Performance May 14, 2021 7:00PM ET

Contemporary Creations

Verb Ballets

Private Virtual Performance

Tickets: $25 General Admission / $10 Student

https://verbballets.org/contemporary-creations/