Vangeline Butoh Theatre to Present Performance Of THE SLOWEST WAVE & Lead Two-Day Workshop

New York City based, French-American Butoh Artist, Vangeline France, will be coming to Manifest Station Arts & Wellness Center in Storrs-Mansfield, Connecticut to perform The Slowest Wave; lead a two-day workshop, "Butoh, Sensuality, and the Nervous System;" and present her book, Butoh: Cradling Empty Space in an evening lecture at which copies will be available available for purchase and signing. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://mfsstation.com/butoh.

LOCATION

Manifest Station Arts and Wellness Center, 12 Merrow Roadd, Storrs, CT 06268

SCHEDULE

September 22, 2023 at 7pm: Slowest Wave Solo Performance.

September 23, 2023 from 1:30-4:30 pm: Workshop Day 1

September 23, 2023 at 6:30 pm: Lecture, Book Signing, and Demo

September 24, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 pm: Workshop Day2

EVENT DETAILS

Solo Performance: The Slowest Wave

September 22, 2023 at 7pm, $25

In collaboration with neuroscientists Sadye Paez, Constantina Theofanopoulou, and composer Ray Sweeten, Vangeline choreographed a 60-minute ensemble butoh piece, which is uniquely informed by the protocol being established for a scientific pilot study researching the impact of butoh on brain activity. Vangeline and Sweeten are building on a 20-year history of creative collaboration with a soundscape that is informed by techniques of brainwave entrainment (techniques that affect consciousness through sound). The Slowest Wave investigates the relationship between human consciousness and dance through the use of scalp electroencephalography (EEG); and will foster connections and understanding between dancers, artists, scientists, engineers, and audiences from around the world.

Book Signing: Butoh: Cradling Empty Space

September 23, 2023 at 6:30 pm, $10-20

Lecture, Book Signing, and Butoh Demo

Two-Day Workshop: "Butoh, Sensuality, and the Nervous System"

September 23, 2023 from 1:30 - 4:30 pm

September 24, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm

Drawing from her own background as a burlesque/vaudeville and butoh dancer, Vangeline teaches a workshop that explores the link between sensuality and Butoh, as well as receptivity and its impact on the nervous system. This workshop will also draw from the techniques of Noguchi Taiso. No dance experience is necessary; this is an all-level class, and beginners are welcome. Some experience with mindfulness or somatic practice can be helpful. This workshop is trauma-informed. Participants will also have free access to Vangeline's online lecture on the topic as a companion to the workshop.

Tickets for the workshop are sold in separate "Tiers" to provide discounted tickets for those who purchase early. Tiers are first come, first serve and will be available until sold out. Online purchase and pre-registration for the workshop is required. There will be no tickets available to purchase at the door or a drop-in option to the workshop. There are a limited number of workshop spaces available and it is anticipated that the workshop will sell out. Purchases are non-refundable.

Pricing Tiers for the 2-day Workshop:

Tier 1: $35 per day

Tier 2: $45 per day

Tier 3: $55 per day

Single-day tickets are available though it is recommended to take both days as they will be slightly different, with the second day building off of the first.

A full-event bundle package is available: purchase includes the gift of a signed copy of Vangeline's book and a surprise gift. Purchase for a Butoh-filled festival weekend.

ABOUT VANGELINE

Vangeline draws on 20 years of experience as a Butoh teacher and dancer, and has 35 years of expertise in the field of dance. She is the author of the critically acclaimed book of non-fiction Butoh: Cradling Empty Space. With her all-female dance company, Vangeline's socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism. Vangeline is the founder of the New York Butoh Institute Festival, which elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and the festival Queer Butoh. She pioneered the award-winning, 15-year running program The Dream a Dream Project, which brings butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. Her choreographed work has been performed in Chile, Hong Kong, Germany, Denmark, France, the UK, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Vangeline is a 2022/2023 Gibney Dance Dance in Process residency and the winner of a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award. She is also a 2018 NYFA/NYSCA Artist Fellow in Choreography for Elsewhere (a work that began as an artistic commission from Surface Area Dance Theatre with support from the Great Britain Sasakawa Foundation and the Heritage Lottery Fund UK); the winner of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award as well as the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London. Her work as an educator, choreographer, and curator has been supported by The National Endowment for the Arts, Japan Foundation, New York Department of Cultural Affairs, New York Foundation for the Arts, New York Council on the Arts, Robert Friedman Foundation, and Asian American Arts Alliance.

She is a member of the International Association for Dance Medicine. She teaches trauma-informed Butoh classes. All workshops are open level, and beginners are welcome.Vangeline Theater/ New York Butoh Institute, presents Vangeline in The Slowest Wave, a pioneering project combining butoh and neuroscience. www.vangeline.com