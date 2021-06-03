Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vancouver International Dance Festival Presents BEFORE DAWN by Lamondance

"To the first light of day, a new era must come. Let it become light or clear, dark, or bright with ups and downs,"

Jun. 3, 2021  

Livestreaming June 18-20, the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival will present Before Dawn by Lamondance. Lamondance is a strong, contemporary dance voice in the Lower Mainland led by Artistic Director Davi Rodrigues, who brings 30+ years of professional dance experience and more than 18 years as a dance educator, choreographer and director.

"To the first light of day, a new era must come. Let it become light or clear, dark, or bright with ups and downs; there is still time to love and forgive, laugh, and cry. Faith is the bird that feels the light when the Dawn is still dark. With the ramps of life, even so, will you run away with us?" - Davi Rodrigues.

Tickets are free/by-donation with advanced registration at: https://www.vidf.ca/lamondance


