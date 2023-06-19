Valentina Kozlova, Former Principal Dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and NYCB, to Launch New Dance Trainee Program

Steeped in the revered Vaganova training method, this unique curriculum will be led by Kozlova and Olga Verterich, (a team of 20 years).

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Valentina Kozlova is launching her new Dance Trainee Program, to begin in September 2023 in New York City.   Steeped in the revered Vaganova training method, this unique curriculum will be led by Kozlova and Olga Verterich, (a team of 20 years).

The method produces remarkable results and excellence in both technique and artistry with its blend of precision, strength, grace, and elegance.

The Kozlova Dance Foundation also addresses the specific needs of the individual preparing to enter dance competitions, or auditioning for company contracts or scholarships.

The program offers both long or short term participation.

For more information, write

vkdf.info@gmail.com or visit www.vkdf.org



