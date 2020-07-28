VIDEO: Works & Process at the Guggenheim Premieres Works by Stefanie Batten Bland and Macy Sullivan

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This weekend, Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new commissions from Stefanie Batten Bland and Macy Sullivan.

"This Moment" by Stefanie Batten Bland

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Company SBB is supported by The American Center for Art & Culture (Paris), Brooklyn Botanic Garden, CUNY Dance Initiative, Duke Performances, French Institute Alliance Français (FIAF), The Harkness Foundation for Dance, Inc., The Jerome Robbins Foundation, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, Pentacle, and The Yard. Developmental support has also come from NYU Center for Ballet Arts and Goddard College.

Artist Statement by Stefanie Batten Bland

"This Moment" is an ongoing work and process between choreographic artist Stefanie Batten Bland and installation artist Conrad Quesen. Filmed respecting COVID distancing, the transparent use of PVC interrogates questions surrounding the definitions of safe space, indoor/outdoor, and the weight relationships of oppression.

This Moment by Stefanie Batten Bland, Installation Artist: Conrad Quesen, Installation Assistant: Anthony Quesen, Musical Composition: Grant Cutler, Collaborative Performers: Yeman Brown, Jennifer Payán, SBB.

"Roars"by Macy Sullivan

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Co-presented by Artists Striving to End Poverty, Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, Get Empowered!, Safe Passage Project, and Together in Dance.

Artist Statement by Macy Sullivan

It's an honor to return to the Works & Process 'stage,' this time as a performer and creator. My deepest gratitude to Podington Bear (Courtesy of Sound of Picture) and Nic Petry for their generous artistic contributions, and special thanks to my co-presenters, Artists Striving to End Poverty, Together in Dance, Get Empowered!, Safe Passage Project, and Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University Medical Center, for their support and enthusiasm. Works & Process, thank you for making it a priority to support artists and art-making during this time.

Roars choreography and performance by Macy Sullivan, Music: Podington Bear; 'Le Monstre' from "Said Lion to Lamb," Video design: Nic Petry and Macy Sullivan, Filming (safely distant) and editing: Nic Petry.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You