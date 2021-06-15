VIDEO: Works & Process at New Victory Theater: Highlights from WITNESS by Christopher Rudd; Watch Live at 7:30 PM!

Filmed at the New Victory Theater to culminate RudduR Dance's Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan, choreographer Christopher Rudd discusses his newest work "Witness" and shares performance highlights. When completed, the three act ballet will stand at the intersection of art and activism, opening a dialogue on the challenging issue of race. Using dance with contemporary circus, film, and theatricality Witness puts America's racial landscape into historical context, combats systematically taught racial biases, and imagines hope for a more equitable future.

This program was developed as part of New Victory LabWorks, powered by New 42 and a Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, and culminated in filmed rehearsals and discussion at New Victory Theater.

Tune in tonight at 7:30 PM ET to watch the entire event.